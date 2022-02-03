Skip to main content
Report: 49ers Fan in Coma After Apparent Fight Outside SoFi Stadium

A 49ers fan has reportedly been placed in a medically induced coma after an apparent beating that took place outside of SoFi Stadium during Sunday's NFC championship game against the Rams, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. The fan is being hospitalized at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, and police are investigating the matter.

Daniel Luna, 40, is a restaurant owner from Oakland who police say was discovered on the ground the parking lot by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics around 4 p.m., a half-hour into Sunday's game. Luna was wearing a San Francisco jersey and black pants, per Inglewood Police Lt. Geoffrey Meeks.

"(Emergency room staff) believe he suffered from an assault at the stadium to his upper body and facial area,” Meeks said. “We are relying heavily on video to try to identify the people involved. We are going to leave no stone unturned.”

Luna reportedly flew from the Bay Area to Los Angeles to attend the game alone, according to a friend named Vernon Hill cited by the Los Angeles Times. He said Luna was found with his watch, wallet and phone still intact, suggesting that robbery was not a motive, though police did not confirm those details.

Meeks said that, so far, the investigation has not revealed any information suggesting that Luna was targeted for being a 49ers fan.

