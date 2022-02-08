Skip to main content
Majority of Bettors Backing Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Bengals sit as 4.5-point underdogs ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Rams, though it seems as though bettors across the country have some faith in Joe Burrow and Co. 

56% of all bets have reportedly been placed on the Bengals at the SI Sportsbook. And Cincinnati’s edge is even greater when considering the total money bet. Bengals tickets account for 78% of the Super Bowl handle, meaning 78% of all money bet is on the Bengals.

Playing as the underdog has been a good spot for Burrow and the Bengals as of late. Cincinnati has been the underdog in three of its last five games dating back to Week 16, including a pair of wins over the Chiefs. 

The Bengals will look to win their first Super Bowl on Sunday. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET. 

For more Cincinnati Bengals coverage, visit All Bengals.

