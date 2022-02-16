Skip to main content
Eric Weddle's Agent Shows Picture of Injury He Played Through in Super Bowl

When Eric Weddle came out of retirement to join the Rams for their postseason run, he was dubbed a ring-chaser. Some fans viewed the move as nothing more than Weddle looking to get an easy Super Bowl championship, the first of his career, but it was anything but easy on the 37-year-old. 

On Tuesday, Weddle's agent, David Canter, tweeted a photo of the gruesome injury the safety played through in the playoffs. According to Canter, Weddle played more than three quarters with a ruptured pec in two places. The picture shows the safety's upper arm covered in a giant bruise. 

Weddle is a considered one of the best safeties of his generation. Before he retired in 2019, he was named All Pro five times and made the Pro Bowl six times. He signed with the Rams right before the postseason started after they caught the injury bug in their secondary and played a crucial role in their Super Bowl run. 

After not playing for over two years, Weddle tallied 18 tackles in the playoffs and had five tackles on Sunday against the Bengals in his team's 23–20 win in Super Bowl LVI. 

