Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has his work cut out for him this offseason. Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on whether or not he’ll return to the Packers, and there’s the immediate need of getting a deal done with star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Adams is scheduled to be a free agent in March, and Gutekunst has his eyes set on coming to terms with Adams on a long-term deal. During a press conference Wednesday, Gutekunst said he would prefer to reach a long-term extension with Adams. But Gutekunst also noted it’s possible Green Bay lets Adams walk in free agency. The Packers could also use the franchise tag on Rodgers’s top target.

“Yeah, possibly,” Gutekunst said when asked if the Packers could let Adams walk, per The Athletic. “There's a lot of things to be determined there.”

It remains to be seen what will happen, but the outcome of Adams’s contract—or lack thereof—will likely impact Rodgers’s decision as well. The four-time MVP has stated numerous times he wants to play with Adams ,and even said Adams is the best player he’s had as a teammate.

Gutekunst said he didn't feel any pressure to sign Adams because of how it could determine what Rodgers ultimately decides. He added that he did not give Rodgers a timeline on a decision.

