Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Watch: Memphis WR Calvin Austin III Runs 40-Yard Dash in 4.32 Seconds

Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III grew used to blowing by defenders while starring for the Tigers. At the NFL scouting combine on Thursday, there were no cornerbacks to run past—but plenty of heads to turn.

The speedy Austin clocked an unofficial 4.32-second 40-yard dash time, living up to the reputation he built in college and no doubt boosting his NFL draft stock in the process.

Austin's explosiveness was not limited to just running in a straight line. He also recorded a broad jump of 11'3", making him the shortest player to clear 11 feet at the combine since 2003. He measured in at 5'7 3/4".

SI Recommends

A Memphis native, Austin was twice a first-team All-AAC selection. In 2021, he had 74 receptions for 1,149 yards and eight touchdowns, while also adding a punt return touchdown and a 69-yard rushing score. He tallied 12 games with 100 or more receiving yards over the past two seasons, and should soon be tormenting NFL defensive backs with his game-breaking speed.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Demond Demas (1) catches a pass for a touchdown against the New Mexico Lobos during the first half at Kyle Field.
College Football

Report: Father of Alleged Assault Victim Attacked Demond Demas

The Texas A&M wide receiver was arrested on Wednesday on charges of assault family violence. The parents of the victim attacked Demas and a relative on Thursday.

By Mike McDaniel
Katie Meyer playing for Stanford.
College Basketball

Stanford Women’s Basketball Pays Tribute to Katie Meyer

The team wore soccer shirts during warmups before its game against Oregon State.

By Wilton Jackson
nfl-combine-evan-neal-tackle
NFL

NFL Combine 2022: Top Tackles Take the Stage

Evan Neal, Ickey Ekwonu and Charles Cross won’t be on the draft board for very long, and they all met the media in Indianapolis on Thursday.

By Richard Johnson
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield
NFL

Report: Browns, Baker Mayfield’s Reps Meet at Combine

The organization has plans to keep Mayfield in his final year of his contract.

By Madison Williams
Dec 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center DeAndre Jordan (10) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Play
NBA

Report: Veteran C DeAndre Jordan Plans To Sign With 76ers

Jordan, 33, was waived by the Lakers on Monday.

By Jelani Scott
The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.
Play
Wrestling

Vince McMahon To Induct The Undertaker Into WWE Hall of Fame

The company announced The Undertaker's induction in February.

By Jelani Scott
kyrie irving (1)
Play
NBA

Report: Kyrie Irving Hires Stepmother as New Agent

Irving, who’s played in 15 games for the Nets this season, had previously been represented by Roc Nation.

By Nick Selbe
CEO of WWE Vince McMahon addresses fans during WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
Extra Mustard

Vince McMahon Says He Trains Until 3 a.m. Each Morning

At 76 years old, he’s still going strong.

By Joseph Salvador