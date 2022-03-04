Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III grew used to blowing by defenders while starring for the Tigers. At the NFL scouting combine on Thursday, there were no cornerbacks to run past—but plenty of heads to turn.

The speedy Austin clocked an unofficial 4.32-second 40-yard dash time, living up to the reputation he built in college and no doubt boosting his NFL draft stock in the process.

Austin's explosiveness was not limited to just running in a straight line. He also recorded a broad jump of 11'3", making him the shortest player to clear 11 feet at the combine since 2003. He measured in at 5'7 3/4".

A Memphis native, Austin was twice a first-team All-AAC selection. In 2021, he had 74 receptions for 1,149 yards and eight touchdowns, while also adding a punt return touchdown and a 69-yard rushing score. He tallied 12 games with 100 or more receiving yards over the past two seasons, and should soon be tormenting NFL defensive backs with his game-breaking speed.

