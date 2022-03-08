Skip to main content
NFL Increases Salary Cap By $25.7 Million For 2022 Season

With the start of the new league year and free agency right around the corner on March 16, the NFL has announced its salary cap for the 2022 season.

Teams were informed Monday that the salary cap figure has risen to $208.2 million, a $25.7 million increase from last offseason.

The NFL also set fifth-year option numbers for players selected during the 2019 NFL Draft. Clubs have until May 2 to exercise the options. 

The salary cap increase reflects a productive year for the league after dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the 2020 campaign. The figure fell from $198.2 million in 2019 to $182.5 a year ago, snapping a seven-year streak of cap increases.

With the 2022 figure now official, general managers will have a better idea of what moves need to be made in the months ahead.

