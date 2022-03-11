The Bears are reportedly releasing running back Tarik Cohen with an injury designation, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cohen, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury against the Falcons in Week 3 of the 2020 season, has not been able to pass a physical since his injury. Per Schefter, his plan is to return for the 2022 season, but he will be unable to sign with a new team until he can pass a physical.

The 26-year-old recorded 53 receptions for 353 yards while rushing for 370 yards on 87 carries during his rookie year in 2017. In 2018, his lone Pro Bowl season, Cohen caught a team-high 71 passes for 725 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 444 yards on 99 carries that season.

He also was named a first-team All-Pro punt returner in 2018, when he led the league in punt returns (33) and yards (411), averaging 12.5 yards per punt return.

But between the years of 2019 and 2020, Cohen played in a combined 19 games and ran for 287 yards on the ground while recording 85 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns.

