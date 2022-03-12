Skip to main content
Deshaun Watson Will Not Face Charges
Deshaun Watson Posts First Tweet in Nearly a Year After Grand Jury’s Decision

Editors note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org

After tA grand jury returned nine “no” bills on nine criminal complaints against Deshaun Watson and the prosecutor saying in a statement that criminal proceedings are now concluded, the Texans quarterback made public comments about the legal battle. And, he tweeted for the first time since the first lawsuit was filed. 

“When you stand on the TRUTH, the LORD will FREE you!” the tweet read. Before Friday, he had only retweeted a workout video. 

The decision comes the same day his civil deposition began, and as previously reported, Watson did invoke the Fifth Amendment. Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, released the following statement

“We are delighted that the grand jury has looked at the matter thoroughly and reached the same conclusion we did. Deshaun Watson did not commit any crimes and is not guilty of any offenses.

“Now that the criminal investigations have been completed, we are happy to move forward with the civil case depositions. We will vigorously defend those cases with every ounce we have.

“There were no crimes here but there is a plaintiffs’ attorney churning up negative press and churning up his clients hoping for a pay day. These cases have been the product of a lawyer maximizing his own personal publicity at the expense of others, including his own clients.

“It is time to let Deshaun move on.” 

The 26-year-old still faces 22 active civil lawsuits that allege sexual harassment and assault. The graphic accounts range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to forcing women to put his penis in their mouths.

What this means for the quarterback’s status in the league is still up in the air, but Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that multiple teams have gone as far as to hire private investigators to keep an eye on the cases and Watson's situation from the ground in Houston. 

Breaking

