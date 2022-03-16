The Titans plan to release wide receiver Julio Jones after his first year with the team, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini and Adam Schefter. The news was confirmed by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero who added the move will save Tennessee $9.513 million in 2022 and Jones will still collect $2 million in fully guaranteed money.

Jones was traded to the Titans in June 2021 after spending the first ten years of his career with the Falcons. The seven-time Pro Bowler caught the injury bug in 2020 and it carried over to his first year in Tennessee. He missed seven games and only logged one game with over 100 receiving yards. He finished 2021 with 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.

Jones, 33, will now hit the market and could be a valuable veteran presence and even a dangerous weapon if he can stay healthy. The five-time All Pro is considered to be one of the best wideouts of his generation.

Although he’s past his prime, teams will certainly be giving Jones a call.

