Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Report: Eagles, General Manager Howie Roseman Agree to Contract Extension

The Eagles signed general manager Howie Roseman to a three-year contract extension Thursday, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus.

Roseman, 46, has served as Philadelphia's general manager since 2010. The Eagles have reached the playoffs six times in Roseman’s 12 years as GM, including a win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. 

Philadelphia finished second in the NFC East last season at 9–8. Roseman’s club was then quickly dispatched by the Buccaneers in the NFC wild-card round, a 31–15 Tampa victory. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Roseman's deal will take him through 2025, the final year of the contract for coach Nick Sirianni. 

More NFL Coverage: 

• Browns, Baker Mayfield Reach the Point of No Return
• Grading the Major Free-Agent Deals
• Assessing the State of the NFL QB Market
• Eagles Today: Eagles Make Big Splash, Sign Pass Rusher Haason Reddick

For more Philadelphia Eagles coverage, check out Eagles Today. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards
Extra Mustard

Russell Wilson and Family Post Bronco-Themed Photo

The couple’s three children were decked out in orange and blue.

By Madison Williams
Baker Mayfield after a game against the Packers.
Extra Mustard

Steve Smith on Baker Mayfield: ‘I Led the League in Something Besides Crying’

The former wide receiver ripped into the quarterback and didn’t hold back.

By Joseph Salvador
Jon Rothstein
Play
Extra Mustard

This Is March and One of College Basketball’s Top Insiders Was Stuck on a Plane

Jon Rothstein tweets through panic of nearly missing the start of the NCAA tournament.

By Jimmy Traina
severino
Play
Fantasy

Luis Severino, Cody Bellinger Due for a Fantasy Comeback

By Shawn Childs
Taysom Hill drops back to throw a pass.
NFL

Saints Restructure Four Contracts to Free $30 Million in Cap Space

Amid a Deshaun Watson pursuit, New Orleans opened up a ton of cap room.

By Daniel Chavkin
Porto beat Juventus in the Champions League on away goals last season.
Soccer

How UEFA’s Removal of Away Goals Impacts Extra Time, Specifically

Over the last 15 years, results of two-legged Champions League and Europa League matchups that went to extra time were perfectly balanced. The rule change will alter that.

By Ignacio Palacios-Huerta
The NCAA March Madness logo at midcourt
Play
College Basketball

SI:AM | What to Know Before the Men’s NCAA Tournament

We asked an expert for his take on some of the biggest questions surrounding March Madness.

By Dan Gartland
Tom Brady leaves field after a game at the Panthers.
NFL

Brady’s Father Blames Media for Son’s Retirement Snafu

Tom Brady Sr.: “The media made the news.”

By Michael Shapiro