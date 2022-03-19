Report: Eagles Bring Back DE Fletcher Cox on One-Year Deal

The Eagles are re-signing defensive tackle Fletcher Cox on a one-year, $14 million deal for the 2022 season, Ian Rapoport reports.

Philadelphia originally cut Cox earlier this week with a post-June 1 designation to free up $18 million. However, the team decided it wanted to keep Cox in the fold, so the two sides worked to bring him back.

According to Mike Garafolo, the Cox signing now allows the Eagles to move forward with the rest of their offseason.

The Eagles drafted Cox in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft, and Cox has been a mainstay in their defense ever since. During his NFL career, Cox has made six Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams.

He has also been extremely durable, missing only five games in his ten NFL seasons, and he is fifth in franchise history with 58 career sacks. In 2021, Cox totaled 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles for Philadelphia.

Cox returns to an Eagles team looking to build off a playoff appearance in coach Nick Sirianni’s first year. The team’s big free agency acquisition has so far been defensive end Haason Reddick, who totaled 23.5 sacks with the Cardinals and Panthers the past two seasons.

