Baker Mayfield, Mike Tyson and Buzz Williams on Today's SI Feed
Baker Mayfield, Mike Tyson and Buzz Williams on Today's SI Feed

Browns Reportedly Hope to Re-Sign Clowney, Landry After Restructuring Cooper’s Contract

The Browns will attempt to re-sign two key players—wide receiver Jarvis Landry and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney—after restructuring Amari Cooper’s contract, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

Cleveland restructured Cooper’s contract to clear $15 million in cap space by converting most of the former Cowboys receiver’s $20 million in salary to a signing bonus and adding two voidable years. This allows the Browns the possibility of retaining their two star players.

The Browns released Landry last week and gave him permission to seek a trade, per Cabot. But with Cooper and the recent trade for Deshaun Watson at quarterback, Landry—a five-time Pro Bowler—reportedly wants to remain in Cleveland with hopes of winning a Super Bowl. Clowney, a three-time Pro Bowler and a former teammate to Watson in Houston, will likely return to Cleveland as well, according to Cabot.

Conversations have begun between both players’ agents to secure deals done to return to the team. Landry, despite career lows last season, led the team in catches last season with 52 for 570 yards and a career-low two touchdowns.

Clowney finished with nine sacks in the 2021 season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, go to Browns Digest.

