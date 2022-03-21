Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Matt Ryan Traded to Indianapolis
Matt Ryan Traded to Indianapolis

Source: Falcons Trading Matt Ryan to Colts for Third-Round Pick

The Falcons are in agreement to trade longtime quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts for a third-round draft pick, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. 

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that it’s a 2022 third-round pick and that Ryan never asked for a new contract with Atlanta, but instead signed off on a deal to Indianapolis because he believes they have pieces to win now.

Ryan was due a $7.5 million roster bonus if he was still a member of the Falcons by 4 p.m. ET Monday. The roster bonus was originally due Friday, but Ryan agreed to push it back since the team was pursuing Deshaun Watson. The Falcons will carry a $40.525 million dead cap it — the largest in NFL history — but will save $9,093,382.

Monday’s trade is a direct result of the Watson situation, per the NFL Network. The Falcons were considered heavy favorites to land Watson in a trade before he eventually agreed to head for Cleveland. Now, the Falcons start over at quarterback. 

Ryan has played his entire career in Atlanta since getting drafted there in 2008 with the No. 3 pick. But at 36, the Falcons are looking to make a change under center for the first time in a long time. Atlanta will pursue free agent Marcus Mariota, per NFL Network, to fill the void. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

During his time in Atlanta, Ryan was named MVP, offensive player of the year, offensive rookie of the year, first-team All Pro and led the NFL in passer rating once. He also appeared in four Pro Bowls. Ryan leads the entire franchise in games played, completions, attempts, passing yards, touchdowns and wins. 

The Colts finished the 2021 season 9–8 and barely missed out on the postseason but might have just got the piece they need to take over the AFC South. 

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Colts news, head over to Horseshoe Huddle.

Breaking
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

YOU MAY LIKE

Troy Aikman
Play
Extra Mustard

Troy Aikman Says Fox Never Told Him Why It Wasn’t Bringing Him Back

He says he still doesn’t know why the network moved on from him as its No. 1 NFL analyst.

By Jimmy Traina
Quarterback Arch Manning 16 throws a pass as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals.
Play
College Football

Resetting Top Contenders for Elite QBs Following Iamaleava to Tennessee

After Nico Iamaleava's Monday commitment to Tennessee, the quarterback market is reset

By John Garcia Jr.
matt-ryan-falcons
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Matt Ryan Traded to Colts

After years of decline in Atlanta, Ryan's fantasy stock should increase in Indy.

By Michael Fabiano
Oct 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks on the field before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Watson to Cleveland and Free Agency Review, Part II | The MMQB NFL Podcast

Browns take in Deshaun Watson while facing serious allegations, Davante Adams to the Raiders, Packers setbacks and more

By Gary Gramling and Conor Orr
Duke’s Paolo Banchero; Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Villanova’s Justin Moore
Play
College Basketball

Ranking the Men’s Sweet 16: Who Looks Strongest?

From Gonzaga to Saint Peter’s, we reshuffle the deck after two rounds.

By Kevin Sweeney
harry miller
College Football

Former Ohio State OL Harry Miller Shares Why He Stepped Away From Football

Harry Miller recently retired from football, citing mental health concerns and suicidal thoughts.

By Nick Selbe
al-michaels-nbc
NFL

Report: Al Michaels to Leave NBC for Amazon

The legendary broadcaster will join Kirk Herbstreit on the call for ‘Thursday Night Football’

By Mike McDaniel
Jim Larrañaga during a press conference after beating Auburn in the NCAA tournament.
Play
Extra Mustard

Jim Larrañaga Clowns Charles Barkley After Win Over Auburn

The former Auburn power forward said he might take his shirt off if Auburn beat Miami.

By Joseph Salvador