The Falcons are in agreement to trade longtime quarterback Matt Ryan to the Colts for a third-round draft pick, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that it’s a 2022 third-round pick and that Ryan never asked for a new contract with Atlanta, but instead signed off on a deal to Indianapolis because he believes they have pieces to win now.

Ryan was due a $7.5 million roster bonus if he was still a member of the Falcons by 4 p.m. ET Monday. The roster bonus was originally due Friday, but Ryan agreed to push it back since the team was pursuing Deshaun Watson. The Falcons will carry a $40.525 million dead cap it — the largest in NFL history — but will save $9,093,382.

Monday’s trade is a direct result of the Watson situation, per the NFL Network. The Falcons were considered heavy favorites to land Watson in a trade before he eventually agreed to head for Cleveland. Now, the Falcons start over at quarterback.

Ryan has played his entire career in Atlanta since getting drafted there in 2008 with the No. 3 pick. But at 36, the Falcons are looking to make a change under center for the first time in a long time. Atlanta will pursue free agent Marcus Mariota, per NFL Network, to fill the void.

During his time in Atlanta, Ryan was named MVP, offensive player of the year, offensive rookie of the year, first-team All Pro and led the NFL in passer rating once. He also appeared in four Pro Bowls. Ryan leads the entire franchise in games played, completions, attempts, passing yards, touchdowns and wins.

The Colts finished the 2021 season 9–8 and barely missed out on the postseason but might have just got the piece they need to take over the AFC South.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Colts news, head over to Horseshoe Huddle.