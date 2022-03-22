Tom Brady’s return continues to pay dividends for the Buccaneers as it pertains to keeping the rest of their roster together.

Tampa Bay is reportedly re-signing running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year contract, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal is reportedly worth $21 million but could increase to as much as $24 million.

Fournette’s return to the Bucs comes just a day after he reportedly visited with Brady’s former team, the Patriots. However, after a career resurgence in Tampa over the last two seasons, the 27-year-old ball-carrier decided to stay in hid current situation.

After winning a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2020, Fournette took on a more sizable role in the team’s backfield last season. He rushed for 812 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 454 yards and two receiving touchdowns on 69 catches in 2021.

Fournette began his career in Jacksonville after the Jaguars selected him with the No. 4 pick in the 2017 draft. Despite racking up 3,640 total yards from scrimmage, he was waived by the AFC South franchise after three seasons.

Following Tom Brady’s return to the NFL after a 40-day retirement, the Buccaneers are slowly rounding out their roster for next season, with Fournette fitting in as the latest piece of the puzzle. Tampa Bay already re-signed receiver Chris Godwin, center Ryan Jensen, cornerback Carlton Davis, guard Aaron Stinnie, and receiver Breshad Perriman. It also added receiver Russell Gage and cornerback Logan Ryan in free agency before executing a trade for Patriots guard Shaq Mason.

Tampa finished the 2021 regular season with a 13–4 record. The Bucs were bounced in the NFC divisional round by the Rams, who would go on to win the Lombardi Trophy a few weeks later.

