Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

USFL Adds Three-Point Conversions, ‘Best-of-Three’ Overtime in New Rule Twists

Three-point conversions, an alternative option for the onside kick and a best-of-three play shootout in overtime are among the different rules for the revitalized USFL.

The new league, which begins play in April, is releasing its rules Wednesday. A copy obtained by The Associated Press explained several twists to the traditional rules in the NFL and college football.

Scoring teams have a third option to attempt an extra point. A successful scrimmage play from the 10-yard line equals three points.

A second option to retain possession after scoring will be converting a fourth-and-12 from a team’s 33.

In overtime, each team’s offense will alternate plays against the opposing defense from the 2. Each successful scoring attempt will receive two points. The team with the most points after three plays wins. The subsequent attempts become sudden death if the score is tied after each team runs three plays. The overtime period will extend until a winner is declared.

Other distinctive rules are:

- Two forward passes from behind the line of scrimmage are legal.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

- Each coach will be allowed one replay challenge. USFL Replay Command at Fox Sports Control Center in Los Angeles will make all replay decisions.

- All kickoffs will be from the 25. No kicking team member may line up any further back than 1 yard, while the receiving team must have a minimum of eight players in the set-up zone between their 35 and 45. After a kickoff travels 20 yards, the first touch must be by the receiving team. If an untouched kick becomes dead, the ball belongs to the receiving team at that spot.

- On punts, gunners may not line up outside the numbers and they cannot be double-team blocked until the ball is kicked.

- The clock will stop for first downs inside 2 minutes of the second and fourth quarters.

- The penalty for defensive pass interference will mirror the NCAA rule with exceptions. First, a defender intentionally tackling a receiver beyond 15 yards would become a spot foul. Also, the penalty will be a spot foul if it occurs 15 yards or less from the line of scrimmage or a 15-yard penalty from the line of scrimmage if the spot of the foul is beyond 15 yards.

- If a pass does not cross the line of scrimmage, there can be no pass interference or ineligible player downfield penalties.

More Football Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Alex Morgan watches as Megan Rapinoe speaks to reporters.
Soccer

Rapinoe Says Male Athletes ‘Don’t Feel Safe’ Coming Out

She was asked why so many more women have felt comfortable coming out compared to men in the sports world.

By Dan Lyons
Terry Fontenot during a press conference.
NFL

Falcons GM Addresses Compensation for Matt Ryan Trade

Fontenot also said that Ryan didn’t have a no-trade clause.

By Joseph Salvador
AP22076773477249
Play
Betting

Bets and Breakdown for March Madness Sweet 16

Plus, fantasy baseball preparation and fantasy football trade impact.

By Kyle Wood
Brandon Inniss
Play
College Football

Battleground Recruit Series: Top Prospects in Florida

SI looks at the 10 most intense college football recruiting battles in the state of Florida

By John Garcia Jr.
Zion Williamson sits in front of a microphone at a press conference.
NBA

Zion Posts Video of Impressive Dunk on IG Amid Foot Rehab

The Pelicans star forward reminded NBA fans of what they’re missing.

By Zach Koons
business-of-football-early-top-10-2022
NFL

The Early Top 10 Business of Football Stories for 2022

Deshaun Watson’s free agency through alleged misconduct, a Rodgers contract that isn’t what it seems, Gregory’s understandable about-face, and more.

By Andrew Brandt
Kentucky players react on the bench at the end of a college basketball game against Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. Saint Peter’s won 85-79 in overtime.
Play
NCAA Betting

March Madness Betting Advice: Which Region Are You Betting to Win the NCAA Tournament?

After Mattress Mack placed a $1 million bet that the East Region will produce the NCAA champion, we asked our bettors which region they are backing.

By Jennifer Piacenti and SI Betting Staff
Trae Young on the court against the Knicks
Play
NBA

SI:AM | Trae Young Had Another Great Villain Moment at MSG

This could be a great rivalry for years to come.

By Dan Gartland