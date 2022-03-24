The Denver Fire Department is currently working on putting out a fire that started at Mile High Stadium in Denver on Thursday afternoon.

Images released by the fire department displayed a large fire covering a section of outdoor bleachers, with smoke emanating from the stadium.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The suite and the third level seating area were most impacted by the fire, per the fire department.

By 2:45 MST, the fire department said they had the fire under control. Apparently sprinklers were used to attempt to stop the fire, but it was the firefighters that finished the job.

Empower Field at Mile High said that no one was harmed during the fire on Thursday. They were able to evacuate before the fire escalated.

The Broncos have played their home games at Migh High since 2001, when it replace the old Mile High Stadium. The team has not commented further on the incident.

