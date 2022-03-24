Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Fire Breaks Out at Mile High Stadium in Denver

The Denver Fire Department is currently working on putting out a fire that started at Mile High Stadium in Denver on Thursday afternoon.

Images released by the fire department displayed a large fire covering a section of outdoor bleachers, with smoke emanating from the stadium.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The suite and the third level seating area were most impacted by the fire, per the fire department.

By 2:45 MST, the fire department said they had the fire under control. Apparently sprinklers were used to attempt to stop the fire, but it was the firefighters that finished the job.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Empower Field at Mile High said that no one was harmed during the fire on Thursday. They were able to evacuate before the fire escalated. 

The Broncos have played their home games at Migh High since 2001, when it replace the old Mile High Stadium. The team has not commented further on the incident.

More NFL Coverage:

Mile High Huddle: WATCH: Empower Field at Mile High Catches on Fire

For more Denver Broncos coverage, go to Mile High Huddle. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87)
NFL

Report: Gronkowski ‘Undecided’ on Playing in 2022 NFL Season

The five-time Pro Bowler has hinted that he would like to return to the Buccaneers.

By Wilton Jackson
italy-northmac
Soccer

Italy Fails to Qualify for World Cup Again After Loss to North Macedonia

Italy had rebounded from missing the 2018 World Cup by winning the Euros this past summer, but the Azzurri have suffered another national disgrace.

By Andrew Gastelum
davante-adams-packers-injury
Extra Mustard

Davante Adams Says Derek Carr Owes Him a Car

The new Raiders receiver is hoping that his new quarterback follows through on a promise he made now that he has joined Las Vegas.

By Mike McDaniel
ray allen
NBA

Allen Misses Jury Duty For Garnett’s Jersey Retirement, Issued Fine

The ex-NBA star had the court move the trial back a day to accommodate his participation in the ceremony, yet still missed his appearance in court.

By Nick Selbe
deshaun-watson-texans
Play
NFL

Brazoria County Grand Jury Declines to Charge Deshaun Watson

This is the second grand jury in Texas that has decided not to charge the now Browns quarterback.

By Michael Shapiro
Tyreek Hill during his introductory press conference with the Dolphins.
Play
NFL

Tyreek Hill’s Agent Says Chiefs, Jets Had Worked Out a Trade

Hill didn’t make it sound like he was close to signing with New York, but his agent said a deal had been worked out between the teams.

By Joseph Salvador
Feb 4, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) warms up before playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL

The Dolphins Make All the Moves

Miami acquires Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead in the blink of an eye. But were they the right moves?

By Gary Gramling, Conor Orr and Rohan Nadkarni
NIT Most Outstanding Player Trophy given out at Madison Square Garden
College Basketball

Report: MSG Won’t Host NIT for Next Two Years

The tournament has been held in the iconic New York arena since 1938.

By Associated Press