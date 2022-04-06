Buccaneers Sign Quarterback Blaine Gabbert

The Buccaneers announced Wednesday they are re-signing quarterback Blaine Gabbert. Next year will be Gabbert’s fourth season in Tampa Bay, three coming as Tom Brady’s backup.

Gabbert flamed out as a first-round pick with the Jaguars, but he’s settled into a role as a backup quarterback since then.

He originally signed in Tampa Bay because of his connection with former head coach Bruce Arians. The quarterback spent a year in Arizona with Arians, then reunited with the coach in 2019.

Before Brady un-retired, and before Arians retired, Arians mentioned he would have considered Gabbert as Tampa Bay’s 2022 starter.

“[Gabbert] has never played with a team this good. He’s got all the respect in the locker room that he can have,” Arians said in February.

Along with Brady and Gabbert, the Buccaneers have second year quarterback Kyle Trask on the roster, and recently re-signed Ryan Griffin.

During his Buccaneers career, Gabbert has played in 10 games, all off the bench, totaling 210 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

