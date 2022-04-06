Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Tom Brady, DK Metcalf and LeBron James on Today's SI Feed
Tom Brady, DK Metcalf and LeBron James on Today's SI Feed

Bruce Arians Says He Tried to Get Larry Fitzgerald to Play for Buccaneers Last Season

During an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7-FM, Bruce Arians was asked if ever tried to get former Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald to play for the Buccaneers.

Arians couldn’t help but laugh.

“I did,” Arians said. “Yeah when we lost our guys, especially when Chris Godwin got hurt, I called Fitz and he said, ‘Coach, I couldn’t run two plays right now, but thanks.’ And I said, ‘I just had to check, brother.’” 

Godwin tore his ACL and sprained his MCL in Week 15 this past season while Tampa was eyeing another Super Bowl run, so Arians decided to turn over every rock he could. He coached Fitzgerald, an 11-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer, while in Arizona from 2013 to ‘17. 

Fitzgerald, 38, hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since the 2020 season, though he hasn’t officially announced his retirement. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Buccaneers made it to the divisional round of the playoffs without Godwin before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Rams. And then Arians shocked the NFL world when he announced his own retirement on March 30

Seeing Fitzgerald play another NFL snap would have been a joy to see, but his NFL days are over. 

More NFL Coverage:

• Washington Commanders Deny Ticketing Revenue Impropriety
• Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Dynasty Fantasy Rankings
• Tyrann Mathieu on the Saints: ‘It Would be Good to Go Back Home and Help Them Win’
• BucsGameday: Pro Football Focus predicts Buccaneers' first two picks in NFL Draft 

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday 

Breaking
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

YOU MAY LIKE

Karim Benzema scores a hat trick for Real Madrid at Chelsea
Play
Soccer

Benzema Deals Chelsea a Case of the Blues

The striker’s second straight hat trick in the Champions League leaves Real Madrid with one foot in the semis—and has Chelsea staring at the real possibility of an abrupt exit.

By Jonathan Wilson
Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill.
Play
MLB

Tylor Megill to Start Opening Day for Mets at Nationals

The Mets’ pair of aces are both dealing with injuries, so the second-year pitcher will take the rubber.

By Dan Lyons
Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks flanked by Vince Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LVI winning coach and most valuable player press conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
NFL

Attorneys General Express ‘Grave Concern’ About NFL’s Women Employees

The letter detailed accounts from ex-employees ranging from having to publicly identify whether they are a victim of domestic violence to touching from male bosses.

By Madeline Coleman
Atlanta Dream players celebrate a 2021 game.
Play
WNBA

Report: Atlanta Dream Trading for No. 1 Pick in WNBA Draft

The Dream are sending a big haul for the first pick on Monday.

By Dan Lyons
khamzat-chimaev-ufc-273-media-day-si
MMA

Chimaev Looking for Immediate Title Shot With UFC 273 Win

The self-proclaimed welterweight champ believes the belt belongs to him and can move one step closer to claiming it.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) at Roland Garros 2019
Tennis

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Announces He Will Retire After Roland-Garros

The French tennis player will end his 18-year career at the second grand slam tournament of the year.

By Madison Williams
Samoa Joe appears at ROH Supercard of Honor
Play
Wrestling

Tony Khan Touts ‘Pay-Per-View Quality Card’ for ‘Dynamite’

Between the Young Bucks vs. FTR and the AEW debut of Samoa Joe, it’s easy to see why Khan has such high expectations.

By Justin Barrasso
Karim-Benzema-Real-Madrid-Chelsea-Headers
Play
Soccer

Watch: Benzema Scores Second Straight UCL Hat Trick for Real Madrid

The Real Madrid star continued his stunning Champions League form, following his 17-minute hat trick vs. PSG with another memorable showing vs. Chelsea.

By Andrew Gastelum