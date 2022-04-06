Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu spoke to reporters after visiting the Saints on Tuesday and discussed how he viewed the trip as he continues to search for a new team. Mathieu is originally from New Orleans and played at LSU.

The four-time All-Pro gushed about the team’s leadership in new coach Dennis Allen and the team’s owner Gayle Benson.

“First and foremost, it’s a great opportunity with Dennis Allen stepping in to that lead position,” Mathieu said, per The Advocate. “He’s a great defensive mind. I have a lot of respect for Mrs. Benson and the kind of things she does through the community.

“It’s a team I grew up watching,” he continued. “Any time I get to play in front of family and friends, it obviously gives me more energy. It would be a great opportunity if that was to come.”

Mathieu is the biggest name left in free agency and has taken his time in making a decision as the landscape has started to settle. As of Wednesday, the Saints are the only team he’s visited. The 29-year-old is coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Chiefs where he tallied 60 tackles, a sack , three interceptions and recovered three fumbles. The Saints have always been on his mind, even since the regular season.

“Any time I see the Saints play defense, I always tap myself on the shoulder and say, ‘Hey, I could probably roll with those guys,’” he said, per The Advocate. “I don’t think they really need me, but it would be good to go back home and help them win.”

