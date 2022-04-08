The Lions have the second pick in the draft, and while they could be in the market to draft a quarterback, they won’t force it.

Head coach Dan Campbell said he believes the team doesn’t need a Pro Bowl caliber quarterback to have success in the NFL.

“No, I don’t think you need that," Campbell said, via The Detroit Free Press’s Dave Birkett. “I think that those guys like that are obviously, they’re special. And they certainly can give you a better chance. But no, I don’t believe you have to have one of those guys to have sustained success.“

With picks No. 2 and No. 32 in the draft, Campbell mentioned the team will consider a quarterback in the first round, especially if they feel as if that is their best way to fill the position for the future.

“Look, if you really love a guy, right? If you really love a guy and you know people are going to be all over him, and the only way to acquire that guy is pick them where they're at, it's something worth thinking about, especially if you think you can develop those guys,” he said.

Campbell, who coached the Senior Bowl, said he was impressed with quarterbacks Malik Willis and Sam Howell at Mobile while they were on his side.

However, the Lions’ current quarterback is Jared Goff, and Campbell mentioned he is comfortable enough with him as the starter. Though the team will not let Goff block them from taking a quarterback, Goff’s presence also means they won’t not force anything in the draft.

“Now, the right guy is sitting there at the right pick at that position, then let’s do it. But we like Goff and I like where he’s at,” Campbell said.

Last year, in his first year with the Lions, Goff started 14 games and threw for 3,245 yards, with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He currently has three years remaining on his four-year, $134 million contract.

