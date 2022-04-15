Skip to main content
Report: Sammy Watkins to Green Bay, Geno Smith Returns to Seattle, and the Broncos to Proceed With a Possible Sale
Report: Sammy Watkins to Green Bay, Geno Smith Returns to Seattle, and the Broncos to Proceed With a Possible Sale

When Will the NFL Schedule for the 2022 Season Be Released?

The NFL is great at creating media events, even months before the first kickoff of the regular season. Among those is the annual schedule release for the 32 teams.

The release tends to drop without much notice. However, based on how things have trended in recent years, we have a fairly good idea of when it will likely take place: early May. 

The next big event on the NFL calendar comes at the end of April, with the 2022 NFL draft. That kicks off on Thursday, April 28 and runs through April 30.

Beginning in 2020, the league has released the schedule a few weeks after the conclusion of the draft. That year, the draft ran from April 23–25, with the schedule release coming on May 7.

Last year, the draft ran from April 29–May 1, a similar timeline to this year’s event. The schedule was released on May 12.

Assuming the league follows the same pattern, it will let the draft run its course, bringing days of analysis and discussion. Once that has subsided, the schedule release will likely come in the first half of May.

