2022 NFL Draft Order, Just Over One Week Away From the Start of the First Round
The 2022 NFL draft is rapidly approaching, meaning it’s nearly time for the league’s 32 teams to make their picks.
This year’s event is set to take place in Las Vegas and will begin on Thursday, April 28. The Jaguars will kick things off for the second season in a row with the No. 1 overall pick and the draft will run through Saturday, April 30.
Here’s a look at the complete draft order, just over one week away from the start of the event.
Round 1
1. Jacksonville
2. Detroit
3. Houston
4. New York Jets
5. New York Giants
6. Carolina
7. New York Giants (from Chicago)
8. Atlanta
9. Seattle (from Denver)
10. New York Jets (from Seattle)
11. Washington
12. Minnesota
13. Houston (from Cleveland)
14. Baltimore
15. Philadelphia (from Miami)
16. New Orleans (from Indianapolis through Philadelphia)
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Philadelphia (from New Orleans)
19. New Orleans (from Philadelphia)
20. Pittsburgh
21. New England
22. Green Bay (from Las Vegas)
23. Arizona
24. Dallas
25. Buffalo
26. Tennessee
27. Tampa Bay
28. Green Bay
29. Kansas City (from San Francisco through Miami)
30. Kansas City
31. Cincinnati
32. Detroit (from Los Angeles Rams)
Round 2
1. (33) Jacksonville
2. (34) Detroit
3. (35) New York Jets
4. (36) New York Giants
5. (37) Houston
6. (38) New York Jets (from Carolina)
7. (39) Chicago
8. (40) Seattle (from Denver)
9. (41) Seattle
10. (42) Indianapolis (from Washington)
11. (43) Atlanta
12. (44) Cleveland
13. (45) Baltimore
14. (46) Minnesota
15. (47) Washington (from Indianapolis)
16. (48) Chicago (from Los Angeles Chargers)
17. (49) New Orleans
18. (50) Kansas City (from Miami)
19. (51) Philadelphia
20. (52) Pittsburgh
21. (53) Green Bay (from Las Vegas)
22. (54) New England
23. (55) Arizona
24. (56) Dallas
25. (57) Buffalo
26. (58) Atlanta (from Tennessee)
27. (59) Green Bay
28. (60) Tampa Bay
29. (61) San Francisco
30. (62) Kansas City
31. (63) Cincinnati
32. (64) Denver (from Los Angeles Rams)
Round 3
1. (65) Jacksonville
2. (66) Detroit
3. (67) New York Giants
4. (68) Houston
5. (69) New York Jets
6. (70) Jacksonville (from Carolina)
7. (71) Chicago
8. (72) Seattle
9. (73) Indianapolis (from Washington)
10. (74) Atlanta
11. (75) Denver
12. (76) Baltimore
13. (77) Minnesota
14. (78) Cleveland
15. (79) Los Angeles Chargers
16. (80) Houston (from New Orleans)
17. (81) New York Giants (from Miami)
18. (82) Atlanta (from Indianapolis)
19. (83) Philadelphia
20. (84) Pittsburgh
21. (85) New England
22. (86) Las Vegas
23. (87) Arizona
24. (88) Dallas
25. (89) Buffalo
26. (90) Tennessee
27. (91) Tampa Bay
28. (92) Green Bay
29. (93) San Francisco
30. (94) Kansas City
31. (95) Cincinnati
32. (96) Denver (from Los Angeles Rams)
33. (97) Detroit (Compensatory Selection)
34. (98) New Orleans (Compensatory Selection)
35. (99) Cleveland (Special Compensatory Selection)
36. (100) Baltimore (Special Compensatory Selection)
37. (101) Philadelphia from New Orleans (Special Compensatory Selection)
38. (102) Miami from San Francisco (Special Compensatory Selection)
39. (103) Kansas City (Special Compensatory Selection)
40. (104) Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)
41. (105) San Francisco (Special Compensatory Selection)
Round 4
1. (106) Jacksonville
2. (107) Houston (from Detroit through Cleveland)
3. (108) Houston
4. (109) Seattle (from New York Jets)
5. (110) Baltimore (from New York Giants)
6. (111) New York Jets (from Carolina)
7. (112) New York Giants (from Chicago)
8. (113) Washington
9. (114) Atlanta
10. (115) Denver
11. (116) Denver (from Seattle)
12. (117) New York Jets (from Minnesota)
13. (118) Cleveland
14. (119) Baltimore
15. (120) New Orleans
16. (121) Kansas City (from Miami)
17. (122) Indianapolis
18. (123) Los Angeles Chargers
19. (124) Philadelphia
20. (125) Miami (from Pittsburgh)
21. (126) Las Vegas
22. (127) New England
23. (128) Baltimore (from Arizona)
24. (129) Dallas
25. (130) Buffalo
26. (131) Tennessee
27. (132) Green Bay
28. (133) Tampa Bay
29. (134) San Francisco
30. (135) Kansas City
31. (136) Cincinnati
32. (137) Carolina (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston)
33. (138) Pittsburgh (Compensatory Selection)
34. (139) Baltimore (Compensatory Selection)
35. (140) Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
36. (141) Baltimore (Compensatory Selection)
37. (142) Los Angles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
38. (143) Tennessee (Compensatory Selection)
Round 5
1. (144) Carolina (from Jacksonville)
2. (145) Seattle (from Detroit through Denver)
3. (146) New York Jets
4. (147) New York Giants
5. (148) Chicago (from Houston)
6. (149) Carolina
7. (150) Chicago
8. (151) Atlanta
9. (152) Denver
10. (153) Seattle
11. (154) Philadelphia (from Washington)
12. (155) Dallas (from Cleveland)
13. (156) Minnesota (from Baltimore)
14. (157) Jacksonville (from Minnesota)
15. (158) New England (from Miami)
16. (159) Indianapolis
17. (160) Los Angeles Chargers
18. (161) New Orleans
19. (162) Philadelphia
20. (163) New York Jets (from Pittsburgh)
21. (164) Las Vegas (from New England)
22. (165) Las Vegas
23. (166) Philadelphia (from Arizona)
24. (167) Dallas
25. (168) Buffalo
26. (169) Tennessee
27. (170) New England (from Tampa Bay)
28. (171) Green Bay
29. (172) San Francisco
30. (173) New York Giants (from Kansas City through Baltimore)
31. (174) Cincinnati
32. (175) Los Angeles Rams
33. (176) Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
34. (177) Detroit (Compensatory Selection)
35. (178) Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
36. (179) Indianapolis (Compensatory Selection)
Round 6
1. (180) Jacksonville
2. (181) Detroit
3. (182) New York Giants
4. (183) Houston
5. (184) Minnesota (from New York Jets)
6. (185) Buffalo (from Carolina)
7. (186) Chicago
8. (187) San Francisco (from Denver)
9. (188) Jacksonville (from Seattle)
10. (189) Washington
11. (190) Atlanta
12. (191) Minnesota (from Baltimore through Kansas City)
13. (192) Minnesota
14. (193) Dallas (from Cleveland)
15. (194) New Orleans (from Indianapolis through Philadelphia)
16. (195) Los Angeles Chargers
17. x Choice Forfeited (New Orleans)
18. (196) Baltimore (from Miami)
19. (197) Jacksonville (from Philadelphia)
20. (198) Jacksonville (from Pittsburgh)
21. (199) Carolina (from Las Vegas)
22. (200) New England
23. (201) Arizona
24. (202) Cleveland (from Dallas)
25. (203) Buffalo
26. (204) Tennessee
27. (205) Houston (from Green Bay)
28. (206) Denver (from Tampa Bay through New York Jets and Philadelphia)
29. (207) Houston (from San Francisco through New York Jets)
30. (208) Pittsburgh (from Kansas City)
31. (209) Cincinnati
32. (210) New England (from Los Angeles Rams)
33. (211) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
34. (212) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
35. (213) Atlanta (Compensatory Selection)
36. (214) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
37. (215) Arizona (Compensatory Selection)
38. (216) Indianapolis (Compensatory Selection)
39. (217) Detroit (Compensatory Selection)
40. (218) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
41. (219) Tennessee (Compensatory Selection)
42. (220) San Francisco (Compensatory Selection)
43. (221) San Francisco (Compensatory Selection)
Round 7
1. (222) Jacksonville
2. (223) Cleveland (from Detroit)
3. (224) Miami (from Houston through New England and Baltimore)
4. (225) Pittsburgh (from New York Jets)
5. (226) Cincinnati (from New York Giants)
6. (227) Las Vegas (from Carolina)
7. (228) Green Bay (from Chicago through Houston)
8. (229) Seattle
9. (230) Washington
10. (231) Buffalo (from Atlanta)
11. (232) Denver
12. (233) Kansas City (from Minnesota)
13. (234) Denver (from Cleveland through Detroit)
14. (235) Jacksonville (from Baltimore)
15. (236) Los Angeles Chargers
16. (237) Philadelphia (from New Orleans)
17. (238) Los Angeles Rams (from Miami)
18. (239) Indianapolis
19. (240) Washington (from Philadelphia through Indianapolis)
20. (241) Pittsburgh
21. (242) Carolina (from New England through Miami)
22. (243) Kansas City (from Las Vegas through New England)
23. (244) Arizona
24. (245) Houston (from Dallas)
25. (246) Cleveland (from Buffalo)
26. (247) Miami (from Tennessee)
27. (248) Tampa Bay
28. (249) Green Bay
29. (250) Minnesota (from San Francisco through Denver)
30. (251) Kansas City
31. (252) Cincinnati
32. (253) Los Angeles Rams
33. (254) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
34. (255) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
35. (256) Arizona (Compensatory Selection)
36. (257) Arizona (Compensatory Selection)
37. (258) Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
38. (259) Kansas City (Compensatory Selection)
39. (260) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
40. (261) Tampa Bay (Compensatory Selection)
41. (262) San Francisco (Compensatory Selection)
