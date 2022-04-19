2022 NFL Draft Order, Just Over One Week Away From the Start of the First Round

The 2022 NFL draft is rapidly approaching, meaning it’s nearly time for the league’s 32 teams to make their picks.

This year’s event is set to take place in Las Vegas and will begin on Thursday, April 28. The Jaguars will kick things off for the second season in a row with the No. 1 overall pick and the draft will run through Saturday, April 30.

Here’s a look at the complete draft order, just over one week away from the start of the event.

Round 1

1. Jacksonville

2. Detroit

3. Houston

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina

7. New York Giants (from Chicago)

8. Atlanta

9. Seattle (from Denver)

10. New York Jets (from Seattle)

11. Washington

12. Minnesota

13. Houston (from Cleveland)

14. Baltimore

15. Philadelphia (from Miami)

16. New Orleans (from Indianapolis through Philadelphia)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Philadelphia (from New Orleans)

19. New Orleans (from Philadelphia)

20. Pittsburgh

21. New England

22. Green Bay (from Las Vegas)

23. Arizona

24. Dallas

25. Buffalo

26. Tennessee

27. Tampa Bay

28. Green Bay

29. Kansas City (from San Francisco through Miami)

30. Kansas City

31. Cincinnati

32. Detroit (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 2

1. (33) Jacksonville

2. (34) Detroit

3. (35) New York Jets

4. (36) New York Giants

5. (37) Houston

6. (38) New York Jets (from Carolina)

7. (39) Chicago

8. (40) Seattle (from Denver)

9. (41) Seattle

10. (42) Indianapolis (from Washington)

11. (43) Atlanta

12. (44) Cleveland

13. (45) Baltimore

14. (46) Minnesota

15. (47) Washington (from Indianapolis)

16. (48) Chicago (from Los Angeles Chargers)

17. (49) New Orleans

18. (50) Kansas City (from Miami)

19. (51) Philadelphia

20. (52) Pittsburgh

21. (53) Green Bay (from Las Vegas)

22. (54) New England

23. (55) Arizona

24. (56) Dallas

25. (57) Buffalo

26. (58) Atlanta (from Tennessee)

27. (59) Green Bay

28. (60) Tampa Bay

29. (61) San Francisco

30. (62) Kansas City

31. (63) Cincinnati

32. (64) Denver (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 3

1. (65) Jacksonville

2. (66) Detroit

3. (67) New York Giants

4. (68) Houston

5. (69) New York Jets

6. (70) Jacksonville (from Carolina)

7. (71) Chicago

8. (72) Seattle

9. (73) Indianapolis (from Washington)

10. (74) Atlanta

11. (75) Denver

12. (76) Baltimore

13. (77) Minnesota

14. (78) Cleveland

15. (79) Los Angeles Chargers

16. (80) Houston (from New Orleans)

17. (81) New York Giants (from Miami)

18. (82) Atlanta (from Indianapolis)

19. (83) Philadelphia

20. (84) Pittsburgh

21. (85) New England

22. (86) Las Vegas

23. (87) Arizona

24. (88) Dallas

25. (89) Buffalo

26. (90) Tennessee

27. (91) Tampa Bay

28. (92) Green Bay

29. (93) San Francisco

30. (94) Kansas City

31. (95) Cincinnati

32. (96) Denver (from Los Angeles Rams)

33. (97) Detroit (Compensatory Selection)

34. (98) New Orleans (Compensatory Selection)

35. (99) Cleveland (Special Compensatory Selection)

36. (100) Baltimore (Special Compensatory Selection)

37. (101) Philadelphia from New Orleans (Special Compensatory Selection)

38. (102) Miami from San Francisco (Special Compensatory Selection)

39. (103) Kansas City (Special Compensatory Selection)

40. (104) Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)

41. (105) San Francisco (Special Compensatory Selection)

Round 4

1. (106) Jacksonville

2. (107) Houston (from Detroit through Cleveland)

3. (108) Houston

4. (109) Seattle (from New York Jets)

5. (110) Baltimore (from New York Giants)

6. (111) New York Jets (from Carolina)

7. (112) New York Giants (from Chicago)

8. (113) Washington

9. (114) Atlanta

10. (115) Denver

11. (116) Denver (from Seattle)

12. (117) New York Jets (from Minnesota)

13. (118) Cleveland

14. (119) Baltimore

15. (120) New Orleans

16. (121) Kansas City (from Miami)

17. (122) Indianapolis

18. (123) Los Angeles Chargers

19. (124) Philadelphia

20. (125) Miami (from Pittsburgh)

21. (126) Las Vegas

22. (127) New England

23. (128) Baltimore (from Arizona)

24. (129) Dallas

25. (130) Buffalo

26. (131) Tennessee

27. (132) Green Bay

28. (133) Tampa Bay

29. (134) San Francisco

30. (135) Kansas City

31. (136) Cincinnati

32. (137) Carolina (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston)

33. (138) Pittsburgh (Compensatory Selection)

34. (139) Baltimore (Compensatory Selection)

35. (140) Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)

36. (141) Baltimore (Compensatory Selection)

37. (142) Los Angles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

38. (143) Tennessee (Compensatory Selection)

Round 5

1. (144) Carolina (from Jacksonville)

2. (145) Seattle (from Detroit through Denver)

3. (146) New York Jets

4. (147) New York Giants

5. (148) Chicago (from Houston)

6. (149) Carolina

7. (150) Chicago

8. (151) Atlanta

9. (152) Denver

10. (153) Seattle

11. (154) Philadelphia (from Washington)

12. (155) Dallas (from Cleveland)

13. (156) Minnesota (from Baltimore)

14. (157) Jacksonville (from Minnesota)

15. (158) New England (from Miami)

16. (159) Indianapolis

17. (160) Los Angeles Chargers

18. (161) New Orleans

19. (162) Philadelphia

20. (163) New York Jets (from Pittsburgh)

21. (164) Las Vegas (from New England)

22. (165) Las Vegas

23. (166) Philadelphia (from Arizona)

24. (167) Dallas

25. (168) Buffalo

26. (169) Tennessee

27. (170) New England (from Tampa Bay)

28. (171) Green Bay

29. (172) San Francisco

30. (173) New York Giants (from Kansas City through Baltimore)

31. (174) Cincinnati

32. (175) Los Angeles Rams

33. (176) Dallas (Compensatory Selection)

34. (177) Detroit (Compensatory Selection)

35. (178) Dallas (Compensatory Selection)

36. (179) Indianapolis (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6

1. (180) Jacksonville

2. (181) Detroit

3. (182) New York Giants

4. (183) Houston

5. (184) Minnesota (from New York Jets)

6. (185) Buffalo (from Carolina)

7. (186) Chicago

8. (187) San Francisco (from Denver)

9. (188) Jacksonville (from Seattle)

10. (189) Washington

11. (190) Atlanta

12. (191) Minnesota (from Baltimore through Kansas City)

13. (192) Minnesota

14. (193) Dallas (from Cleveland)

15. (194) New Orleans (from Indianapolis through Philadelphia)

16. (195) Los Angeles Chargers

17. x Choice Forfeited (New Orleans)

18. (196) Baltimore (from Miami)

19. (197) Jacksonville (from Philadelphia)

20. (198) Jacksonville (from Pittsburgh)

21. (199) Carolina (from Las Vegas)

22. (200) New England

23. (201) Arizona

24. (202) Cleveland (from Dallas)

25. (203) Buffalo

26. (204) Tennessee

27. (205) Houston (from Green Bay)

28. (206) Denver (from Tampa Bay through New York Jets and Philadelphia)

29. (207) Houston (from San Francisco through New York Jets)

30. (208) Pittsburgh (from Kansas City)

31. (209) Cincinnati

32. (210) New England (from Los Angeles Rams)

33. (211) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

34. (212) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

35. (213) Atlanta (Compensatory Selection)

36. (214) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

37. (215) Arizona (Compensatory Selection)

38. (216) Indianapolis (Compensatory Selection)

39. (217) Detroit (Compensatory Selection)

40. (218) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

41. (219) Tennessee (Compensatory Selection)

42. (220) San Francisco (Compensatory Selection)

43. (221) San Francisco (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7

1. (222) Jacksonville

2. (223) Cleveland (from Detroit)

3. (224) Miami (from Houston through New England and Baltimore)

4. (225) Pittsburgh (from New York Jets)

5. (226) Cincinnati (from New York Giants)

6. (227) Las Vegas (from Carolina)

7. (228) Green Bay (from Chicago through Houston)

8. (229) Seattle

9. (230) Washington

10. (231) Buffalo (from Atlanta)

11. (232) Denver

12. (233) Kansas City (from Minnesota)

13. (234) Denver (from Cleveland through Detroit)

14. (235) Jacksonville (from Baltimore)

15. (236) Los Angeles Chargers

16. (237) Philadelphia (from New Orleans)

17. (238) Los Angeles Rams (from Miami)

18. (239) Indianapolis

19. (240) Washington (from Philadelphia through Indianapolis)

20. (241) Pittsburgh

21. (242) Carolina (from New England through Miami)

22. (243) Kansas City (from Las Vegas through New England)

23. (244) Arizona

24. (245) Houston (from Dallas)

25. (246) Cleveland (from Buffalo)

26. (247) Miami (from Tennessee)

27. (248) Tampa Bay

28. (249) Green Bay

29. (250) Minnesota (from San Francisco through Denver)

30. (251) Kansas City

31. (252) Cincinnati

32. (253) Los Angeles Rams

33. (254) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

34. (255) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

35. (256) Arizona (Compensatory Selection)

36. (257) Arizona (Compensatory Selection)

37. (258) Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)

38. (259) Kansas City (Compensatory Selection)

39. (260) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

40. (261) Tampa Bay (Compensatory Selection)

41. (262) San Francisco (Compensatory Selection)

