NFL

2022 NFL Draft Order, Just Over One Week Away From the Start of the First Round

The 2022 NFL draft is rapidly approaching, meaning it’s nearly time for the league’s 32 teams to make their picks. 

This year’s event is set to take place in Las Vegas and will begin on Thursday, April 28. The Jaguars will kick things off for the second season in a row with the No. 1 overall pick and the draft will run through Saturday, April 30.

Here’s a look at the complete draft order, just over one week away from the start of the event.

Round 1

1. Jacksonville
2. Detroit
3. Houston
4. New York Jets
5. New York Giants 
6. Carolina
7. New York Giants (from Chicago)
8. Atlanta
9. Seattle (from Denver)
10. New York Jets (from Seattle)
11. Washington
12. Minnesota
13. Houston (from Cleveland)
14. Baltimore
15. Philadelphia (from Miami)
16. New Orleans (from Indianapolis through Philadelphia)
17. Los Angeles Chargers
18. Philadelphia (from New Orleans)
19. New Orleans (from Philadelphia)
20. Pittsburgh
21. New England
22. Green Bay (from Las Vegas)
23. Arizona
24. Dallas 
25. Buffalo 
26. Tennessee 
27. Tampa Bay 
28. Green Bay 
29. Kansas City (from San Francisco through Miami)
30. Kansas City 
31. Cincinnati
32. Detroit (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 2

1. (33) Jacksonville 
2. (34) Detroit 
3. (35) New York Jets 
4. (36) New York Giants 
5. (37) Houston 
6. (38) New York Jets (from Carolina) 
7. (39) Chicago 
8. (40) Seattle (from Denver)
9. (41) Seattle 
10. (42) Indianapolis (from Washington)
11. (43) Atlanta 
12. (44) Cleveland 
13. (45) Baltimore 
14. (46) Minnesota 
15. (47) Washington (from Indianapolis) 
16. (48) Chicago (from Los Angeles Chargers) 
17. (49) New Orleans 
18. (50) Kansas City (from Miami) 
19. (51) Philadelphia 
20. (52) Pittsburgh 
21. (53) Green Bay (from Las Vegas) 
22. (54) New England 
23. (55) Arizona 
24. (56) Dallas 
25. (57) Buffalo 
26. (58) Atlanta (from Tennessee) 
27. (59) Green Bay 
28. (60) Tampa Bay 
29. (61) San Francisco 
30. (62) Kansas City 
31. (63) Cincinnati 
32. (64) Denver (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 3

1. (65) Jacksonville 
2. (66) Detroit 
3. (67) New York Giants 
4. (68) Houston 
5. (69) New York Jets 
6. (70) Jacksonville (from Carolina)
7. (71) Chicago 
8. (72) Seattle 
9. (73) Indianapolis (from Washington)
10. (74) Atlanta 
11. (75) Denver 
12. (76) Baltimore 
13. (77) Minnesota 
14. (78) Cleveland 
15. (79) Los Angeles Chargers 
16. (80) Houston (from New Orleans) 
17. (81) New York Giants (from Miami)
18. (82) Atlanta (from Indianapolis)
19. (83) Philadelphia 
20. (84) Pittsburgh 
21. (85) New England 
22. (86) Las Vegas 
23. (87) Arizona 
24. (88) Dallas 
25. (89) Buffalo 
26. (90) Tennessee 
27. (91) Tampa Bay 
28. (92) Green Bay 
29. (93) San Francisco 
30. (94) Kansas City 
31. (95) Cincinnati 
32. (96) Denver (from Los Angeles Rams)
33. (97) Detroit (Compensatory Selection
34. (98) New Orleans (Compensatory Selection
35. (99) Cleveland (Special Compensatory Selection
36. (100) Baltimore (Special Compensatory Selection
37. (101) Philadelphia from New Orleans (Special Compensatory Selection
38. (102) Miami from San Francisco (Special Compensatory Selection
39. (103) Kansas City (Special Compensatory Selection
40. (104) Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection
41. (105) San Francisco (Special Compensatory Selection)

Round 4
1. (106) Jacksonville 
2. (107) Houston (from Detroit through Cleveland)
3. (108) Houston 
4. (109) Seattle (from New York Jets)
5. (110) Baltimore (from New York Giants)
6. (111) New York Jets (from Carolina)
7. (112) New York Giants (from Chicago)
8. (113) Washington 
9. (114) Atlanta 
10. (115) Denver 
11. (116) Denver (from Seattle)
12. (117) New York Jets (from Minnesota) 
13. (118) Cleveland 
14. (119) Baltimore 
15. (120) New Orleans 
16. (121) Kansas City (from Miami) 
17. (122) Indianapolis 
18. (123) Los Angeles Chargers 
19. (124) Philadelphia 
20. (125) Miami (from Pittsburgh)
21. (126) Las Vegas 
22. (127) New England 
23. (128) Baltimore (from Arizona) 
24. (129) Dallas 
25. (130) Buffalo 
26. (131) Tennessee 
27. (132) Green Bay 
28. (133) Tampa Bay 
29. (134) San Francisco 
30. (135) Kansas City 
31. (136) Cincinnati 
32. (137) Carolina (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston) 
33. (138) Pittsburgh (Compensatory Selection
34. (139) Baltimore (Compensatory Selection
35. (140) Green Bay (Compensatory Selection
36. (141) Baltimore (Compensatory Selection
37. (142) Los Angles Rams (Compensatory Selection
38. (143) Tennessee (Compensatory Selection)

Round 5

1. (144) Carolina (from Jacksonville)
2. (145) Seattle (from Detroit through Denver)
3. (146) New York Jets 
4. (147) New York Giants 
5. (148) Chicago (from Houston)
6. (149) Carolina 
7. (150) Chicago 
8. (151) Atlanta 
9. (152) Denver 
10. (153) Seattle 
11. (154) Philadelphia (from Washington)
12. (155) Dallas (from Cleveland)
13. (156) Minnesota (from Baltimore)
14. (157) Jacksonville (from Minnesota)
15. (158) New England (from Miami)
16. (159) Indianapolis 
17. (160) Los Angeles Chargers 
18. (161) New Orleans 
19. (162) Philadelphia 
20. (163) New York Jets (from Pittsburgh)
21. (164) Las Vegas (from New England)
22. (165) Las Vegas 
23. (166) Philadelphia (from Arizona)
24. (167) Dallas 
25. (168) Buffalo 
26. (169) Tennessee 
27. (170) New England (from Tampa Bay)
28. (171) Green Bay 
29. (172) San Francisco 
30. (173) New York Giants (from Kansas City through Baltimore)
31. (174) Cincinnati 
32. (175) Los Angeles Rams 
33. (176) Dallas (Compensatory Selection
34. (177) Detroit (Compensatory Selection
35. (178) Dallas (Compensatory Selection
36. (179) Indianapolis (Compensatory Selection

Round 6

1. (180) Jacksonville 
2. (181) Detroit 
3. (182) New York Giants 
4. (183) Houston 
5. (184) Minnesota (from New York Jets)
6. (185) Buffalo (from Carolina) 
7. (186) Chicago 
8. (187) San Francisco (from Denver) 
9. (188) Jacksonville (from Seattle)
10. (189) Washington 
11. (190) Atlanta 
12. (191) Minnesota (from Baltimore through Kansas City)
13. (192) Minnesota 
14. (193) Dallas (from Cleveland) 
15. (194) New Orleans (from Indianapolis through Philadelphia)
16. (195) Los Angeles Chargers 
17. x Choice Forfeited (New Orleans) 
18. (196) Baltimore (from Miami)
19. (197) Jacksonville (from Philadelphia) 
20. (198) Jacksonville (from Pittsburgh)
21. (199) Carolina (from Las Vegas)
22. (200) New England 
23. (201) Arizona 
24. (202) Cleveland (from Dallas) 
25. (203) Buffalo 
26. (204) Tennessee 
27. (205) Houston (from Green Bay)
28. (206) Denver (from Tampa Bay through New York Jets and Philadelphia)
29. (207) Houston (from San Francisco through New York Jets)
30. (208) Pittsburgh (from Kansas City)
31. (209) Cincinnati 
32. (210) New England (from Los Angeles Rams) 
33. (211) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection
34. (212) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection
35. (213) Atlanta (Compensatory Selection
36. (214) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection
37. (215) Arizona (Compensatory Selection
38. (216) Indianapolis (Compensatory Selection
39. (217) Detroit (Compensatory Selection
40. (218) Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection
41. (219) Tennessee (Compensatory Selection
42. (220) San Francisco (Compensatory Selection
43. (221) San Francisco (Compensatory Selection)

Round 7

1. (222) Jacksonville 
2. (223) Cleveland (from Detroit)
3. (224) Miami (from Houston through New England and Baltimore)
4. (225) Pittsburgh (from New York Jets)
5. (226) Cincinnati (from New York Giants) 
6. (227) Las Vegas (from Carolina) 
7. (228) Green Bay (from Chicago through Houston) 
8. (229) Seattle 
9. (230) Washington 
10. (231) Buffalo (from Atlanta) 
11. (232) Denver 
12. (233) Kansas City (from Minnesota) 
13. (234) Denver (from Cleveland through Detroit) 
14. (235) Jacksonville (from Baltimore) 
15. (236) Los Angeles Chargers 
16. (237) Philadelphia (from New Orleans)
17. (238) Los Angeles Rams (from Miami) 
18. (239) Indianapolis 
19. (240) Washington (from Philadelphia through Indianapolis)
20. (241) Pittsburgh 
21. (242) Carolina (from New England through Miami)
22. (243) Kansas City (from Las Vegas through New England) 
23. (244) Arizona 
24. (245) Houston (from Dallas) 
25. (246) Cleveland (from Buffalo) 
26. (247) Miami (from Tennessee)
27. (248) Tampa Bay 
28. (249) Green Bay 
29. (250) Minnesota (from San Francisco through Denver)
30. (251) Kansas City 
31. (252) Cincinnati 
32. (253) Los Angeles Rams 
33. (254) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection
34. (255) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection
35. (256) Arizona (Compensatory Selection
36. (257) Arizona (Compensatory Selection
37. (258) Green Bay (Compensatory Selection
38. (259) Kansas City (Compensatory Selection
39. (260) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection
40. (261) Tampa Bay (Compensatory Selection
41. (262) San Francisco (Compensatory Selection)

