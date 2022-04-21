Skip to main content
NFL, StatusPRO to Release First Virtual Reality Football Game Featuring Lamar Jackson

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has made a living dodging oncoming rushers and making miraculous throws downfield. Soon, you’ll be able to put yourself in Jackson’s shoes.

Get ready for this fall, video game fanatics. The NFL and StatusPRO Inc. announced the release of the virtual reality video game, NFL Pro Era, that appears to allow gamers to experience gameplay from the point of view of NFL players. 

StatusPRO, a sports technology and gaming company, revealed in March that it was creating the NFL’s first officially licensed virtual reality game in partnership with the league and the NFL players association. The game collaborated with Jackson, who graces the game’s trailer that takes you on a journey inside the locker room, various sightings in a stadium to the feel of reproducing a team huddle.

Troy Jones, co-founder and CEO of StatusPRO, said in a release that fans will truly the appreciate the experience by feeling the “energy of thousands of fans cheering in their favorite stadium” and gaining a new appreciation for what it takes to “compete at the highest level.”

The 3D game will be available on Meta Quest and PlayStation VR.

