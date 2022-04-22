Skip to main content
Bucs Restructure Tom Brady’s 2022 Contract, Create $9 Million in Cap Space, per Report

The Buccaneers have reportedly restructured Tom Brady’s contract in order to create over $9 million in cap space, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday.

The move will add some much-need flexibility to the team’s payroll entering the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins on April 28. According to ESPN’s Jenna Laine, the Bucs had just under $4.4 million in cap space, the sixth-lowest mark in the NFL.

This marks the second time in Brady’s three years with Tampa Bay that he has agreed to a contract restructure. The future Hall of Famer will play out his age-45 season in the fall after ending his brief retirement from the NFL on March 13.

The Bucs, nearly a year and half removed from winning Super Bowl LV, have a few notable free agents left to sign, including Brady’s buddy Rob Gronkowski and pass rusher Ndamukong Suh. The newfound cap space could also go towards potential rookies or undrafted free agents; Tampa currently owns six picks in this year’s draft. 

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to Bucs Gameday.

