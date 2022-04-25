Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Bears’ Byron Pringle Reportedly Arrested For Reckless Driving in Florida

Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested in Florida on Saturday and charged with reckless driving and driving while his license was suspended, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report obtained by the Chicago Tribune.

Pringle, 28, was pulled over in Wesley Chapel, Fla. after an officer observed a cloud of smoke and tire marks on the roadway “consistent with a vehicle performing a donut”, according to the arrest report. He was driving an orange 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with an adult passenger in the front seat and a male juvenile in the back. A subsequent check on Pringle’s license revealed it was suspended in February for “financial responsibility,” the report said.

According to the report, Pringle then ignored verbal commands to exit the vehicle before becoming “verbally confrontational” with the officer. He was arrested at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday evening and was transported to the Pasco County Jail “without further incident.” The two charges he faces are misdemeanors. 

TMZ first reported the news of Pringle’s arrest.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Bears signed Pringle to a one-year, $6 million contract with $4 million guaranteed in March. He was seen at Chicago’s voluntary minicamp last week alongside new coach Matt Eberflus.

Before making way for the Windy City, Pringle spent his first four NFL seasons in Kansas City. He played in 46 games during his tenure with the Chiefs, making 67 catches for 898 yards and seven touchdowns.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has a moment of silence for Dwayne Haskins during the Annual Scarlett and Gray Spring game at Ohio Stadium.
Play
College Football

Ryan Day Speaks at Vigil for Dwayne Haskins

The Ohio State coach believes Haskins left behind a legacy.

By Joseph Salvador
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) reacts after cutting down the net after their win against North Carolina in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four.
College Basketball

Ochai Agbaji Declares for the NBA Draft

He was named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player after Kansas beat North Carolina to win the national title.

By Joseph Salvador
Hunter Dickinson shoots a free throw.
College Basketball

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson to Return for Third Season

The rising junior is one of the game’s best frontcourt players.

By Mike McDaniel
Max Verstappen holds the first-place trophy after winning the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Racing

Max Verstappen Wins Laureus World Sportsman of the Year

The 24-year-old Red Bull driver earned the prestigious honor after a record-breaking showing last season.

By Zach Koons
Apr 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) watches his three run game winning home run against the Chicago White Sox in the tenth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Byron Buxton’s 469-Foot HR Seals Twins Win in Extras

The center fielder has accounted for seven RBIs in Minnesota’s last two games.

By Associated Press
Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NBA on TNT television analyst Reggie Miller during the New Orleans Pelicans against the Phoenix Suns in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Extra Mustard

Reggie Miller Blasts Ben Simmons For Missing Game 4

The Basketball Hall of Famer was not happy with the point guard, who has not played since last June.

By Jelani Scott
North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) reacts after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
College Basketball

Watch: Caleb Love Becomes Fourth UNC Starter to Announce Return

After finishing as the runner-ups in the 2022 NCAA tournament, the Tar Heels have re-loaded for next season.

By Zach Koons
Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Play
NBA

Nets List Ben Simmons As Out for Game 4 Against Celtics

It was previously reported that he was targeting a return within Games 4 to 6.

By Joseph Salvador