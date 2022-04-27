The Lions decided to exercise the fifth-year option for TJ Hockenson, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hockenson’s original contract was a four-year, $19,821,225 deal, according to Spotrac. The tight end is set to earn a base salary of $965,000 in 2022 with a cap at $6,506,754. In his fifth year, he will earn a base salary of $9,392,000 with this same amount being his cap.

The tight end will become a free agent in 2024 if a contract extension is not reached by then.

The former 2019 first round pick and No. 8 pick overall has played three seasons so far with the Lions, playing in 40 games for 35 starts. He caught 160 passes for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns during those three years.

Hockenson was chosen for the 2020 Pro Bowl after starting all 16 games, finishing with 67 catches on 101 attempts for 723 yards and six touchdowns.

The former Iowa player missed the last five games of the 2021 regular season due to a knee injury. He still finished second on the Lions roster for most yards caught with 583.

Hockenson finished 16th in the NFL for most yards caught by tight ends.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Detroit Lions coverage, go to All Lions