Eagles’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Philadelphia Took Each Round

Howie Roseman has once again maneuvered the Eagles’ way all over the NFL draft board heading into the 2022 draft. Philadelphia owns two first-round picks, neither of which are their earned pick. They hold pick No. 15, acquired from the Dolphins in last year’s draft, and pick No. 18 from the Saints.

With Roseman as executive vice president, Philadelphia will always be a wild card of the draft. Entering Thursday, the Eagles own 10 total picks, including five in the first three rounds.

Here is how Philadelphia’s draft looks so far (to be updated during the NFL draft):

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon.

