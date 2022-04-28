This year’s draft will look a little bit different compared to years past, and not just because of the Las Vegas background. ESPN’s Adam Schefter will not be at the event in order to attend the graduation of his son, ESPN announced. Fellow NFL insider Chris Mortensen will be there to help fill the gap.

Schefter isn’t the only familiar face from ESPN who won’t be in attendance, though. Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. will be working from his home in Maryland due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. Kiper announced he wouldn’t be on site on April 18 because he hasn’t received a COVID-19 vaccination but did not go into detail as to why he had not yet been vaccinated.

“I completely support everyone determining what’s best for their individual circumstances and recognize the value of vaccines,” he said in a statement. “Simply put, my COVID vaccination decision is very specific to my own personal medical history.”

Additionally, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit announced he’d miss the draft due to a blood clot. Before the draft, the ESPN broadcast said Herbstreit was doing well.

“I feel good, but out of an abundance of caution, I think we’re just going to take a step back from this year’s draft coverage. … I will be watching like everybody else,” he said on Monday. “Look forward to seeing all the different story lines unfold. But I will see you guys at next year’s draft. And you guys have a great week and I just wanted to fill you in on why I will not be out there at the draft this year. Take care.”

Overall, there will be plenty of reporters and analysts on site, but they may miss Schefter if a last-second trade begins to develop.

