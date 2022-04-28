Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
No. 1 Overall Pick Travon Walker Breaks Down the Top 5 QBs He Most Wants to Sack
No. 1 Overall Pick Travon Walker Breaks Down the Top 5 QBs He Most Wants to Sack

Adam Schefter Absent From 2022 NFL Draft: Here’s Why

This year’s draft will look a little bit different compared to years past, and not just because of the Las Vegas background. ESPN’s Adam Schefter will not be at the event in order to attend the graduation of his son, ESPN announced. Fellow NFL insider Chris Mortensen will be there to help fill the gap. 

Schefter isn’t the only familiar face from ESPN who won’t be in attendance, though. Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. will be working from his home in Maryland due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. Kiper announced he wouldn’t be on site on April 18 because he hasn’t received a COVID-19 vaccination but did not go into detail as to why he had not yet been vaccinated.

“I completely support everyone determining what’s best for their individual circumstances and recognize the value of vaccines,” he said in a statement. “Simply put, my COVID vaccination decision is very specific to my own personal medical history.”

Additionally, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit announced he’d miss the draft due to a blood clot. Before the draft, the ESPN broadcast said Herbstreit was doing well.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I feel good, but out of an abundance of caution, I think we’re just going to take a step back from this year’s draft coverage. … I will be watching like everybody else,” he said on Monday. “Look forward to seeing all the different story lines unfold. But I will see you guys at next year’s draft. And you guys have a great week and I just wanted to fill you in on why I will not be out there at the draft this year. Take care.”

Overall, there will be plenty of reporters and analysts on site, but they may miss Schefter if a last-second trade begins to develop. 

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Detailed view of a Jacksonville Jaguars football helmet
NFL

Jaguars 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Jacksonville Took Each Round

The Jaguars have the No. 1 pick for the second year in a row.

By Madison Williams
aidan-hutchinson-draft-detroit-lions
Play
NFL

Aidan Hutchinson a Perfect Fit for Dan Campbell’s Lions

Detroit has a history of chasing off franchise icons, but a local product from Michigan provides a chance to change that reputation.

By Conor Orr
Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs in a drill during Georgia Pro Day.
Play
NFL

Jags Select Travon Walker With No. 1 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

Walker had six sacks and 37 total tackles in 2021 before shooting up draft boards in the offseason.

By Joseph Salvador
travon-walker-jaguars-draft
Play
NFL

Jaguars GM Takes a Big Swing With Travon Walker No. 1

Despite being a marked man, Trent Baalke avoids the safe pick in Aidan Hutchinson and takes a gargantuan swing for the fences on a hybrid player defensive coordinators struggle to maximize.

By Conor Orr
Benches clear as St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Nolan Arenado (28) reacts with New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido (3) and relief pitcher Yoan Lopez (44) after a high and tight pitch during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium.
MLB

MLB Announces Punishment for Nolan Arenado, Cardinals, Mets Players

The punishments come after the on-field scuffle that occurred during Wednesday’s game.

By Madison Williams
Dec 8, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis attends the game against the Tennessee Titans at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum. The Titans defeated the Raiders 42-21.
NFL

Raiders’ Mark Davis Shuts Down Darren Waller Trade Rumors

The Las Vegas owner explicitly stated that the Pro Bowl tight end will be in a Raiders’ uniform.

By Wilton Jackson
Gabriel Davis catches a ball for the Bills against the Chiefs.
Extra Mustard

Gabriel Davis Makes Bold Claim About Overtime Rules

The Buffalo receiver believes he would have had an even better performance against the Chiefs in the playoffs with the new overtime rules in effect.

By Mike McDaniel
jameson-williams-draft-stock-alabama
Play
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Day Notes: Jameson Williams Rising

Drop-offs at certain positions could lead to trades, the speedy Alabama receiver is connected to a bunch of teams and more last-minute nuggets.

By Albert Breer