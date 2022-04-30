Skip to main content
Texans Add Former SEC Wide Receiver in Trade With Browns

The Texans entered Friday with one second round pick, but they ended the round with two. Thanks to an aggressive trade up, which cost Houston a third round pick and two fourth rounders, the Texans added Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III.

Metchie, a junior who entered the draft early, tore his ACL during the SEC championship game against Georgia and missed the entire 2021 playoffs.

However, before he went down, the wide receiver had an explosive season. Metchie totaled 1,142 yards on 96 catches with eight touchdowns. He was one of two Alabama wide receivers to enter the draft process while rehabbing a knee injury, joining Jameson Williams who went No. 12 to Detroit.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Metchie will “likely be ready for training camp.” He is the fourth player the Texans drafted this weekend, joining Derek Stingley Jr., Kenyon Green and Jalen Pitre.

Cleveland, meanwhile, adds to its stockpile of picks with this deal. This pick was supposed to be the Browns’s first of the draft, but instead, they added two extra picks opting for quantity over quality.

