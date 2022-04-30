Georgia’s Nakobe Dean was one of the most talented and electrifying players in college football during the 2021 season. However, arguably the best player in the Bulldogs’ defense last season, the linebacker dropped to the third round of the 2022 NFL draft where the Eagles picked him at No. 83.

Dean’s slip in the draft reportedly stemmed from his health issues that include a pectoral muscle injury as well as other medical concerns and his size entering the league, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

While reports surfaced that Dean avoided surgery to repair his pectoral injury, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke during the draft on Saturday saying he expects Dean to be ready for rookie minicamp.

“We know that people had some concerns, but Nakobe Dean is going to be on the field this week when we have rookie mini-camp,” Roseman said. “He has a pec injury that does not require surgery. He’s going to be on the field this weekend. We don’t anticipate missed time now. He’ll come in here and take a physical, and we’ll double-check all those things.”

The 2021 Butkus Award winner concurred with his general manager’s comments. “I expect to be a full participant for that. I’m ready to go,” Dean told NBC Sports’ Reuben Frank.

The Georgia star said early Saturday it was hard watching the things people said about him and how the injury could potentially derail him from playing in the league next season.

“That was the nerve-wracking part about it, the whole thing,” Dean said. “You know, listening to things that are not true and it's costing me a lot of money. And just seeing my mama’s face, and for me falling and to hear things like that, that was just the (worst) thing.”

With a new home in Philadelphia, Dean believes he was selected by a “great organization” and is “ready to get to work.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Philadelphia Eagles coverage, go to Eagles Today.