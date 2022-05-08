Skip to main content
Pete Carroll, KJ Wright Discuss Potential Return to Seahawks

During an interview on Trey Wingo’s podcast, Half-Forgotten History, free agent linebacker KJ Wright was asked where he wanted to play next. The longtime Seahawks player who just finished a one-year stint with the Raiders knows exactly where he wants to go (his comments start at the 43:06 mark). 

“I want to go back home,” Wright said. “I think it’s that simple. Seattle knows that I want to come back. They know how much they mean to me. Last year I left, went to Vegas by myself. My family didn’t come with me. I’m not doing that again. I don’t think I’m gonna move my family anywhere else across the country. So if it’s not Seattle, then I’d be happy. I’d be content.”

The podcast was released Thursday, and by Sunday Carroll was asked about the possibility of Wright returning. While the longtime coach praised Wright, it didn’t sound like there were any solid plans brewing for a reunion. 

“I love KJ,” Carroll said, per ESPN. “I’ve already talked to him about stuff for the future and all that. I did hear that he talked about playing, and we’ve already talked about that.”

Wright was drafted by Seattle in 2011 and won Super Bowl XLVIII while with the squad. His lone Pro Bowl appearance came in 2016, and remained with the team until he became a free agent in 2021 after the Seahawks didn’t re-sign him. While playing for Las Vegas, he tallied 51 total tackles in 17 games, including eight starts. 

He’s third-all time in franchise tackles for the Seahawks behind only Eugene Robinson and all-time leader Bobby Wagner. In 10 seasons with Seattle, Wright played in 144 games with 140 starts and notched 593 tackles with six interceptions and 66 tackles for loss.

Breaking
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

