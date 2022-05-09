Skip to main content
NFL

Giants Release CB James Bradberry After Two Seasons With Team

The Giants released cornerback James Bradberry after failing to find a trade for the 2020 Pro Bowler, the team announced on Monday

Dan Duggan of The Athletic first broke the news of Bradberry’s release, revealing that the move will save New York $10.1 million against the cap in 2022. The 28-year-old’s departure will also create $11.7 in dead money for the Giants this season.

New franchise general manager Joe Schoen had been trying to work out a trade involving Bradberry since before free agency began in March this offseason. Last week, he admitted that he thought there would be more interest in the six-year veteran from teams around the league.

“I thought there would be more interest,“ Schoen said last Wednesday on WFAN Sports Radio. “There were some teams that showed interest pre-draft, and we had a couple different times there were compensation in place and the contract never worked out. Being the fact that we did have good talks with the other teams and their agents had good talks with teams, sometimes if you’re going to renegotiate a contract and couldn’t come to an agreement, it is what it is.”

However, no deal materialized, leaving a release as the best available option for the Giants. New York is strapped up against the salary cap and needed the savings from Bradberry’s release to sign their incoming 2022 draft class.

Unfortunately, letting go of Bradberry also means that the Giants are forced to move on from one of their most reliable contributors on defense. The 28-year-old was New York’s top cornerback in 2021, finishing the season with 47 combined tackles, a career-high four interceptions, 17 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries. In 2020, his first year with the Giants, he made the Pro Bowl for the first time and only time in his career. 

Bradberry spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Panthers before signing a three-year deal with the Giants during the 2020 offseason. He’s played in 92 career games and made 91 starts since arriving in the league as a second-round pick out of Stamford.

For more New York Giants coverage, go to Giants Country 

