NFL

NFL Announces Week 1 Schedule, Home Openers for All 32 Teams

The full 2022 NFL schedule will drop at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, but the NFL has released the home openers for all 32 franchises, making the entire Week 1 slate official.

The defending Super Bowl champion Rams will open the season at home, hosting the Bills. Another AFC power, the Chiefs, are on the road at an NFC West playoff team, opening the year at the Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Sunday Night Football pits Tom Brady and the Buccaneers against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Monday Night Football is an early homecoming for Russell Wilson, as his Broncos play at the Seahawks.

Here is the entire Week 1 slate (all times ET):

Thursday, Sept. 8: 

  • Bills at Rams (8:20 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 11:

  • Saints at Falcons (1 p.m.)
  • Browns at Panthers (1 p.m.)
  • 49ers at Bears (1 p.m.)
  • Steelers at Bengals (1 p.m.)
  • Eagles at Lions (1 p.m.)
  • Colts at Texans (1 p.m.)
  • Patriots at Dolphins (1 p.m.)
  • Ravens at Jets (1 p.m.)
  • Jaguars at Commanders (1 p.m.)
  • Chiefs at Cardinals (4:25 p.m.)
  • Raiders at Chargers (4:25 p.m.)
  • Packers at Vikings (4:25 p.m.)
  • Giants at Titans (4:25 p.m.)
  • Buccaneers at Cowboys (8:20 p.m.)

Monday, Sept. 12:

  • Broncos at Seahawks (8:20 p.m.)

The league’s Week 2 and Week 3 home openers:

Thursday, Sept. 15:

  • Chargers at Chiefs (8:15 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 18:

  • Dolphins at Ravens (1 p.m.)
  • Jets at Browns (1 p.m.)
  • Colts at Jaguars (1 p.m.)
  • Buccaneers at Saints (1 p.m.)
  • Panthers at Giants (1 p.m.)
  • Patriots at Steelers (1 p.m.)
  • Seahawks at 49ers (4:05 p.m.)
  • Texans at Broncos (4:25 p.m.)
  • Cardinals at Raiders (4:25 p.m.)
  • Bears at Packers (8:20 p.m.)

Monday, Sept. 19:

  • Titans at Bills (7:15 p.m.)
  • Vikings at Eagles (8:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 25:

  • Chiefs at Colts (1 p.m.)
  • Ravens at Patriots (1 p.m.)
  • Packers at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m.)

