Browns 2022 Schedule Released: Cleveland’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

The Browns have been at the center of NFL headlines during the offseason due to its strained relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield and the franchise trading a haul of draft picks for quarterback Deshaun Watson. The former Texans signal caller still faces 22 active civil lawsuits, and Mayfield wants to find a new home away from Cleveland.

Beyond the issues surrounding the quarterback position, the Browns brought in four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, defensive tackle Taven Bryan and defensive end Chase Winovich during the offseason. Cleveland also selected Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft to pair up with Myles Garrett on the defensive line.

Here’s who Cleveland will face next season.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Panthers

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Jets

Week 3: Thursday, September 22 vs. Steelers

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Falcons

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Chargers

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Patriots

Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at Ravens

Week 8: Monday, October 31 vs. Bengals

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Dolphins

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Bills

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Buccaneers

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Texans

Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at Bengals

Week 15: Date TBD vs. Ravens

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Saints

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Commanders

Week 18: Date TBD at Steelers

