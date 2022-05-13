Patriots 2022 Schedule Released: New England’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

A year removed from missing the postseason for the first time 12 years, the Patriots returned to the playoffs with a rookie quarterback leading the charge. Now, Bill Belichick and Co. will look to return to the organization’s championship ways.

New England won 10 games last season on the strength of its defense. The Patriots allowed an average of 17.8 points and 310.8 total yards per game, ranking fourth in the league in both categories. Unfortunately for them, the NFL’s leader in each of those marks is division rival Buffalo, which also boasts a high-octane offense with one of the game’s best quarterbacks in Josh Allen.

The Patriots leaned on rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who mostly displayed himself as a viable NFL starter. The No. 15 pick in the 2021 draft started every game last season and completed 67.6% of his pass attempts for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl and finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting to Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

As New England embarks on Year 2 with Jones at the helm, here’s the road ahead for the 2022 regular season.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Dolphins

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Steelers

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Ravens

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Packers

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Lions

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Browns

Week 7: Monday, October 24 vs. Bears

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Jets

Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Colts

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Jets

Week 12: Thursday, November 24 at Vikings

Week 13: Thursday, December 1 vs. Bills

Week 14: Monday, December 12 at Cardinals

Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Raiders

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Bengals

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Dolphins

Week 18: Date TBD at Bills

