Patriots 2022 Schedule Released: New England’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates
A year removed from missing the postseason for the first time 12 years, the Patriots returned to the playoffs with a rookie quarterback leading the charge. Now, Bill Belichick and Co. will look to return to the organization’s championship ways.
New England won 10 games last season on the strength of its defense. The Patriots allowed an average of 17.8 points and 310.8 total yards per game, ranking fourth in the league in both categories. Unfortunately for them, the NFL’s leader in each of those marks is division rival Buffalo, which also boasts a high-octane offense with one of the game’s best quarterbacks in Josh Allen.
The Patriots leaned on rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who mostly displayed himself as a viable NFL starter. The No. 15 pick in the 2021 draft started every game last season and completed 67.6% of his pass attempts for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl and finished second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting to Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
As New England embarks on Year 2 with Jones at the helm, here’s the road ahead for the 2022 regular season.
Full Schedule
- Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Dolphins
- Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Steelers
- Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Ravens
- Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Packers
- Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Lions
- Week 6: Sunday, October 16 at Browns
- Week 7: Monday, October 24 vs. Bears
- Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Jets
- Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Colts
- Week 10: BYE WEEK
- Week 11: Sunday, November 20 vs. Jets
- Week 12: Thursday, November 24 at Vikings
- Week 13: Thursday, December 1 vs. Bills
- Week 14: Monday, December 12 at Cardinals
- Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Raiders
- Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Bengals
- Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Dolphins
- Week 18: Date TBD at Bills
Home Games
Away Games
