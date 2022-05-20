Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Chargers Star Makes Bold Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert Comparison

Corey Linsley has the one of the most important jobs on the football field as a center on the offensive line. Luckily for him, he has had the opportunity to block for and snap the ball to a future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and one of the NFL’s rising stars in Justin Herbert.

Linsley, who previously spent six seasons snapping the ball to the Packers star, joined the Chargers ahead of the 2021 season. With experience of playing with both quarterbacks, the second-team All-Pro center said Herbert has the same “fire, perfectionist-type attitude” as Rodgers, which bodes well for the young quarterback heading into his third NFL season.

“He just has that… ‘I want to be the best that I can be,” Linsley said on SiriusXM NFL radio. “I want my team to be the best and I’m not going to let anything stop me. … Aaron [Rodgers] has that same… fire, perfectionist-type attitude… that competitive fire inside of him. And, that’s what Justin has.”

Rodgers’s “perfectionist’ mindset helped him win his fourth MVP honors in the 2021 season, the second most in league history behind Peyton Manning, who has five. Rodgers joined Manning, Jim Brown, Joe Montana and his former teammate Brett Favre as the only players to win consecutive MVP awards in NFL history. Last season, Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Herbert, who threw for 31 touchdowns and became the fourth rookie to eclipse 4,000 yards in a single season in 2020, topped his first-year stats and recorded more than 5,000 passing yards and 38 touchdowns in his second season.

Herbert does not produce those stats based on his athleticism and talent, according to Linsley.

“He [Herbert] watches more film than I’ve ever seen, he’s in the weight room doing weighted pull-ups… I mean it’s 24/7 and that type of mindset speaks to the type of player he’s going to be,” the center said.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Chargers coverage, go to Charger Report. 

Breaking
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

YOU MAY LIKE

Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks on from the bench during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
NBA

LeBron Calls Out Illegal Screens During Celtics-Heat Game 2

The Lakers’ star took to Twitter to voice his opinion on a league-wide issue.

By Jelani Scott
Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7)
NFL

Report: Michael Vick Set to Play in Pro Football Game

The former No. 1 pick has been retired from the NFL since 2017 after 13 seasons in the league.

By Madison Williams
Basketball legend Bob Cousy speaks during a ceremony to dedicate a statue in his honor.
Extra Mustard

Bob Cousy Reacts to J.J. Redick’s One-Liner

The 93-year-old NBA legend said the league must’ve had the ‘best firemen and plumbers’ at that time.

By Madison Williams
kevin-burkhardt-greg-olsen
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Broadcasting Carousel Isn’t Close to Slowing Down

Greg Olsen keeping the seat warm for Tom Brady could lead to some wild scenarios.

By Jimmy Traina
014648567
NFL

'Poison Pills' Are No Longer Allowed in NFL Contracts—Here's Why

A tit-for-tat exchange between the Seahawks and Vikings in 2006 led the league to outlaw the cost-spiking strategy that's recently been in the news for other reasons.

By Greg Bishop
May 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with teammates as he steps on home plate after hitting a game winning two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the tenth inning at Citi Field.
Play
MLB

Are the Mets Fundamentally Cursed? This Is the True Litmus Test.

Somehow, the Metaphorical Mets keep winning despite everything going wrong.

By Emma Baccellieri
Naomi Osaka (JPN) during the Miami Open final.
Play
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Ahead of French Open: ‘I Think I’m O.K.’

The four-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from last year’s French Open due to mental health battles.

By Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots between Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) and guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Play
Betting

Mavericks-Warriors Game 2 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay at SI Sportsbook for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between the Mavericks and Warriors.

By Kyle Wood