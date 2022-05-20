Corey Linsley has the one of the most important jobs on the football field as a center on the offensive line. Luckily for him, he has had the opportunity to block for and snap the ball to a future Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and one of the NFL’s rising stars in Justin Herbert.

Linsley, who previously spent six seasons snapping the ball to the Packers star, joined the Chargers ahead of the 2021 season. With experience of playing with both quarterbacks, the second-team All-Pro center said Herbert has the same “fire, perfectionist-type attitude” as Rodgers, which bodes well for the young quarterback heading into his third NFL season.

“He just has that… ‘I want to be the best that I can be,” Linsley said on SiriusXM NFL radio. “I want my team to be the best and I’m not going to let anything stop me. … Aaron [Rodgers] has that same… fire, perfectionist-type attitude… that competitive fire inside of him. And, that’s what Justin has.”

Rodgers’s “perfectionist’ mindset helped him win his fourth MVP honors in the 2021 season, the second most in league history behind Peyton Manning, who has five. Rodgers joined Manning, Jim Brown, Joe Montana and his former teammate Brett Favre as the only players to win consecutive MVP awards in NFL history. Last season, Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Herbert, who threw for 31 touchdowns and became the fourth rookie to eclipse 4,000 yards in a single season in 2020, topped his first-year stats and recorded more than 5,000 passing yards and 38 touchdowns in his second season.

Herbert does not produce those stats based on his athleticism and talent, according to Linsley.

“He [Herbert] watches more film than I’ve ever seen, he’s in the weight room doing weighted pull-ups… I mean it’s 24/7 and that type of mindset speaks to the type of player he’s going to be,” the center said.

