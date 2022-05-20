L’Jarius Sneed’s Car Shot at in Hometown; Chiefs DB Not Involved, Says Agent

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was reportedly involved in an incident during a recent visit to his hometown of Minden, La., according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Sneed’s agent Safarrah Lawson issued a statement to NFL Network Friday night detailing a “random and unnecessary act of violence” that occurred while he was in Minden. According to Lawson, the incident resulted in gunfire damaging a car belonging to Sneed, 25. He was subsequently released by the Minden Police Department after questioning.

“No one was injured, but gunshots damaged his vehicle,” Lawson said, per Garafolo. “He was briefly questioned and released without incident. There is a $5,000.00 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the act.”

Minden Police told NFL Network that the investigation is still ongoing.

Sneed, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, recorded 76 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass deflections in 15 starts for the Chiefs last season.

More NFL Coverage: