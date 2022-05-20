Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

L’Jarius Sneed’s Car Shot at in Hometown; Chiefs DB Not Involved, Says Agent

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was reportedly involved in an incident during a recent visit to his hometown of Minden, La., according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Sneed’s agent Safarrah Lawson issued a statement to NFL Network Friday night detailing a “random and unnecessary act of violence” that occurred while he was in Minden. According to Lawson, the incident resulted in gunfire damaging a car belonging to Sneed, 25. He was subsequently released by the Minden Police Department after questioning.

“No one was injured, but gunshots damaged his vehicle,” Lawson said, per Garafolo. “He was briefly questioned and released without incident. There is a $5,000.00 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the act.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Minden Police told NFL Network that the investigation is still ongoing.

Sneed, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, recorded 76 tackles, two interceptions and eight pass deflections in 15 starts for the Chiefs last season.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

YOU MAY LIKE

Arch Manning throws a pass.
College Football

Arch Manning to Visit Texas As QB Inches Closer to Commitment

The high school quarterback will reportedly visit Austin with a teammate in June.

By Daniel Chavkin
dejounte-murray-gregg-popovich
Extra Mustard

Dejounte Murray Tweets Juvenile Detention Story

The Spurs guard tweeted about his experience in juvenile detention after his best season as a professional.

By Mike McDaniel
James Corden, Miami Grand Prix
Play
Extra Mustard

James Corden Tried to Improve McLaren at Miami Grand Prix

The late night host tried to help Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris at the Miami Grand Prix.

By Daniel Chavkin
Apr 16, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Aaron Wise hits his tee shot during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament.
Golf

Aaron Wise Hit in Head With Tee Shot During PGA Championship

Wise was hit by an errant shot while on the seventh hole during the second round of the tournament.

By Wilton Jackson
Jul 9, 2019; Marina del Rey, CA, USA; Sage Steele emcees the Gatorade Athlete of the Year Awards at Ritz-Carlton. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Report: Steele Injured By Errant Tee Shot at PGA Championship

Medical personnel tended to the longtime ESPN anchor immediately following the incident.

By Jelani Scott
Terry Stotts on the Portland sidelines.
NBA

Report Names Three Finalists for Lakers Head Coaching Job

Two former head coaches and a high-level assistant are up for the position.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sideline during the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Syndication Tallahassee Democrat
Play
College Football

Deion Sanders Says Nick Saban Used Him, Jimbo Fisher As ‘Pawns’

The Jackson State coach and NFL legend appeared on the I AM ATHLETE podcast to address the legendary Alabama coach.

By Jelani Scott
June 26, 2015; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Joe Panik (12) hits a double during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at AT&T Park.
MLB

Thank you, Joe Panik

By Matt Martell