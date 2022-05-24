Editor’s Note: This story contains details of a mass tragedy and gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of a mass tragedy or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

The Cowboys and Texans each released statements Tuesday offering their condolences to the victims of the Texas elementary school shooting Tuesday, which left at least 18 children and three adults dead, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to the Texas Tribune.

“The entire Dallas Cowboys organization grieves alongside the community of Uvalde and all of those affected by today’s tragic event,” the Cowboys wrote. “As we mourn the loss of innocent life, our hearts and prayers are with the victims’ families, loved ones, faculty and staff of Robb Elementary.”

The suspected gunman was an 18-year-old man named Salvador Romas, who abandoned his vehicle and entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Governor Greg Abbott said. The suspect is dead and acted alone, police later said in a press conference.

“We are heartbroken by this afternoon’s tragic events in Uvalde as we mourn alongside our neighbors in Texas,” Houston’s statement read. “To the victims, their families and the entire Uvalde community, you are held close to our hearts today and in the weeks to come.”