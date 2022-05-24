Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Jayson Tatum, Justin Herbert and Nebraska Cornhuskers on Today's SI Feed
Jayson Tatum, Justin Herbert and Nebraska Cornhuskers on Today's SI Feed

Packers QB Coach Explains Why Aaron Rodgers Is Not at OTAs

Aaron Rodgers has not joined the Packers at the beginning of voluntary organized team activities this week. Quarterbacks coach Tom Clements explained why. 

“Aaron doesn’t need reps at this time of the year,” Clements said last week, per ESPN. “Obviously it’d be nice to have him here, but he’s seen these things 1,000 times and he’ll be ready to go when training camp starts.”

Coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t concerned over the absence of the four-time MVP and said he expects Rodgers to be present for Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp from June 7-9. He also said it’s still possible that Rodgers participate in some of the OTAs later on but stressed they were optional. 

“I talked to him for a while last night which was great — just to kind of update him on just where we are and go over a few, like we do every offseason,” LaFleur said Tuesday, per ESPN. “There’s always tweaks to what you're doing. But no, he’s in great spirits and it was a great conversation. But I wouldn’t anticipate seeing him at least this week.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns to just four interceptions last season on his way to his fourth MVP award. 

More NFL Coverage:

• New Report Details the Final Hours of Dwayne Haskins’s Life
• CeeDee Lamb Facing Lawsuit From Trading Card Company
• Indianapolis to Remain NFL Combine Host Through 2024
• Packer Central: Packers Adapting to Life Without Adams

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central. 

Breaking
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

YOU MAY LIKE

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Soldier Field.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Take: Nick Foles Provides Insurance but Matt Ryan Should Thrive for Colts

Super Bowl LII MVP reunites with Frank Reich, but don’t expect him to see much action.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) reacts after the Nuggets were called for an offensive foul in the fourth quarter of a game.
Play
NBA

Warriors Rule Out Otto Porter Jr. for Game 4 vs. Mavericks

The 28-year-old forward is dealing with right foot soreness that flared up in Game 3 over the weekend.

By Zach Koons
Mac Jones during OTAs for the Patriots.
Play
NFL

Mac Jones Shows Up to OTAs in ‘Best Shape of His Life’

The Patriots quarterback said he changed his diet and started to take better care of himself.

By Joseph Salvador
TyreekHill_OTAs
Play
Fantasy

Tyreek Hill, Javonte Williams Among Potential 2022 Fantasy Busts

Beware these 10 players, whose might be overvalued for various reasons.

By Michael Fabiano
Doc Rivers coaching the 76ers.
Play
NBA

Report: Lakers Hoping Doc Rivers Becomes Available

Los Angeles would reportedly be interested in Rivers if he became available.

By Joseph Salvador
Canelo Alvarez (left) and Gennady Golovkin face off during weigh-ins for a middleweight world title boxing match.
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez to Fight GGG for Third Time on Sept. 17

The two rival fighters are officially set to square off for a third bout later this year.

By Zach Koons
The Premier League enters the summer after another title race won by Man City
Play
Soccer

Top Summer Questions Facing the Premier League’s Big Six

After another season in which the richest clubs wound up being the top six in the table, a big summer of planning and executing awaits.

By Avi Creditor
manchester-united-bbc
Play
Extra Mustard

‘Manchester United Are Rubbish’ Ticker Update Leads to Absurd Apology

A BBC anchor offered a detailed apology after a trainee sent out the soccer message.

By Jimmy Traina