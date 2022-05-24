Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Sam Darnold Says He Can Be One of NFL’s Top Quarterbacks in 2022

After practice on Tuesday’s organized team activities, Sam Darnold made a bold claim ahead of the 2022 season. 

“As long as I know what we’re doing, what the defense is doing, I’m confident I can be one of the best quarterbacks in the league,” Darnold told reporters Tuesday, per ESPN

Darnold will have to make significant strides in his game if he wants to join the upper echelon of signal-callers in the NFL. Just last year, he threw for 2,527 yards and nine touchdowns to 13 interceptions in his 12 games played.

Since being drafted by the Jets in 2018, Darnold has thrown 54 touchdowns to 52 interceptions and is 17–32 as a starter. If he were to have his best season yet in 2022, the timing couldn’t be better. 

He’s entering the last season of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. Carolina also drafted Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral in April’s NFL draft. And the Panthers could still pick up a veteran signal-caller like Baker Mayfield during the season.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Darnold is entering his fifth year in the NFL and is now learning his fourth offensive system since 2018. This time he’s learning under new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers

Breaking
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

YOU MAY LIKE

nick saban (2)
Play
College Football

Tuskegee Coach Calls Out Nick Saban For Not Scheduling HBCUs

Tuskegee coach Reginald Ruffin isn’t happy that the Crimson Tide have not scheduled games against HBCU teams in Alabama.

By Nick Selbe
al-michaels
Media

Al Michaels to Call NFL Playoff Game for NBC Sports in 2023

He left NBC Sports to join Amazon this offseason but will return in a different role.

By Joseph Salvador
Titans quarterbacks Malik Willis (7) and Ryan Tannehill (17) walk past each other during practice.
Play
NFL

Tannehill ‘Disappointed‘ by How Mentorship Remarks Were Taken

The veteran QB said his previous comments were blown out of proportion.

By Zach Koons
bill belichick
Play
Fantasy

Bill Belichick Calling Plays? No OC Has Fantasy Managers Panicked

No replacement for offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has fantasy fans worried Bill Belichick could call plays.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Kyle Fuller during NFC Practice for the Pro Bowl.
NFL

Ravens Sign CB Kyle Fuller to One-Year Deal

He started in 10 of his 16 games played last year for the Broncos.

By Joseph Salvador
Chelsea will be sold to Todd Boehly
Play
Soccer

Premier League Approves Chelsea Sale to Boehly’s Group

One big hurdle has been cleared for the consortium, with British government still needing to sign off on Roman Abramovich’s sale.

By Associated Press
pro bowl
Play
NFL

NFL Reportedly Discussing Major Change for Pro Bowl

The league is considering an overhaul of the event, which is typically held the week before the Super Bowl.

By Nick Selbe
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles as he runs off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Texans.
Play
Extra Mustard

Watch: Brady Shows Off Baseball Swing At Batting Practice With Gronk

The seven-time Super Bowl champion put yet another one of his many talents on display Tuesday.

By Zach Koons