Sam Darnold Says He Can Be One of NFL’s Top Quarterbacks in 2022

After practice on Tuesday’s organized team activities, Sam Darnold made a bold claim ahead of the 2022 season.

“As long as I know what we’re doing, what the defense is doing, I’m confident I can be one of the best quarterbacks in the league,” Darnold told reporters Tuesday, per ESPN.

Darnold will have to make significant strides in his game if he wants to join the upper echelon of signal-callers in the NFL. Just last year, he threw for 2,527 yards and nine touchdowns to 13 interceptions in his 12 games played.

Since being drafted by the Jets in 2018, Darnold has thrown 54 touchdowns to 52 interceptions and is 17–32 as a starter. If he were to have his best season yet in 2022, the timing couldn’t be better.

He’s entering the last season of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023. Carolina also drafted Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral in April’s NFL draft. And the Panthers could still pick up a veteran signal-caller like Baker Mayfield during the season.

Darnold is entering his fifth year in the NFL and is now learning his fourth offensive system since 2018. This time he’s learning under new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo.

