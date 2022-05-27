While the Raiders have understandably decided to stay mum on just how former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's workout went on Tuesday, reporters continue to release details regarding the situation. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had an interesting quote on Friday morning.

Rapoport, reporting on NFL Total Access, said the 'door is open' on the Raiders deciding to take a flyer on Kaepernick as a backup to starter Derek Carr.

"My understanding is he impressed. It was a nice workout. There was a lot of positivity, some solid arm strength. Really all of the things that, if you're a team like, let's say the Las Vegas Raiders, looking to work out a free agent quarterback, you want to see. From what I understand, the door is open for a potential signing of Colin Kaepernick."

Rapoport also notes that any NFL team that signs Kaepernick will need support from the team's owner. He says Raiders owner Mark Davis has been supportive of Kaepernick in recent years.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016 after his decision to protest racial inequality by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem ahead of games. He has not worked out for a team since 2017.

Entering the week, the Raiders had four quarterbacks on their roster - Derek Carr, Nick Mullens, Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers. To sign Kaepernick they would undoubtedly have to make a few moves.