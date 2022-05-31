Skip to main content
Buccaneers Releasing Wide Receiver Following Monday’s Arrest

The Buccaneers have released wide receiver Travis Jonsen following his arrest for driving under the influence on Monday, coach Todd Bowles announced Tuesday.

Bowles said Jonsen, 25, is “no longer with the team” after he was charged with a DUI following an incident early Monday morning. Tampa Police officers stopped Jonsen after they saw his car driving in a manner “indicative of impairment,” and arrested him a 3:18 a.m. ET, according to a news release.

Jonsen refused to take a breath test following his arrest, according to the release. He was released from jail Monday morning after posting a $500 bond.

“We expect members of our organization to uphold the high standards that have been established,” Bucs general manager Jason Licht said in a statement Monday. “We are aware of the situation regarding Travis Jonsen earlier this morning and will refrain from further comment at this time while the legal process continues.”

Jonsen, an undrafted free agent from Montana State, spent parts of the past two seasons on the Bucs’ practice squad. He played in all three preseason games in 2021, catching three passes for 25 yards, and earned a Super Bowl LV ring after the team’s championship in 2020.

