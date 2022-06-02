Skip to main content
Jets Adding Three Former Star Players to Team’s Ring of Honor This Season

The Jets announced that three of the team’s iconic players will be enshrined into the Jets Ring of Honor. Retired cornerback Darrelle Revis, and offensive linemen D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Nick Mangold will each be honored this fall.

New York will give each player their own day of enshrinement this season. Mangold will kick things off Week 3 vs. Cincinnati, followed by Ferguson during Week 8 vs. New England then Revis Week 12 vs. Chicago.

The Jets drafted Ferguson and Mangold with picks No. 4 and No. 29 in the 2006 NFL draft, then selected Revis the following year with pick No. 14 in 2007.

Revis was the more prominent of the three, playing eight years with the Jets over two different stints, totaling 25 interceptions in 108 games. He made five Pro Bowls with the team, including four straight between 2008 and ’11, and was arguably the best cornerback in the league during the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Revis was a first-team All-Pro three times with the Jets and is eligible for the NFL Hall of Fame for the first time this year.

Unlike Revis, Ferguson and Mangold both played their entire careers with the Jets. Ferguson played for 10 years as the franchise left tackle, only missing one play in his entire career. He made three Pro Bowls and started all 167 games the team played in that span, both regular and postseason.

Mangold also started immediately as a rookie, anchoring the center position for 11 seasons. He played in and started 171 games over those years, which included seven Pro Bowl appearances and three All-Pro teams, twice as a first-team.

The trio was a core part of the Jets’ back-to-back AFC Championship appearances in 2009 and ’10, which was also the last time New York made the playoffs.

