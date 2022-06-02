Ahead of the sixth version of The Match featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, the four signal-callers fielded questions about their professional sports on Wednesday. Among the queries: Which defensive back do you hate facing the most?

The four each gave different answers, with the older Brady and Rodgers deferring to two safeties who are no longer in the league. Mahomes and Allen, unsurprisingly, chose more contemporary opponents:

Reed’s Ravens lost four times in five regular season matchups against Brady and the Patriots, though Reed did score an interception against Brady in a 2007 defeat. Baltimore won twice against Brady and New England in the postseason, with Reed picking Brady off in a 33-14 win in the 2010 wild-card round.

Rodgers and Woodson were teammates from 2006 to ’12, with Woodson winning the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award in ’09. The two met as opponents just once during the 2015 season, but undoubtedly had some memorable run-ins on the practice field.

Ramsey has never beaten Mahomes and the Chiefs in three chances during his career, nor has he managed to snag an interception. Allen gave the nod to his teammate White, who led the NFL with six interceptions in 2019 and has two All-Pro selections on his resume.

Ramsey will get another crack at Mahomes in Week 12 this year when the Chiefs travel to Los Angeles, while Allen and White will have to spar it out during practice.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: