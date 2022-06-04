Skip to main content
Titans’ Treylon Burks Addresses Concerns About His Conditioning

Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks addressed the growing concerns about his conditioning level, explaining that he’s still not where he wants to be after the first few sessions of organized team activities.

Speculation about the conditioning of the No. 18 pick in the 2022 NFL draft has been on the rise after he didn’t finish practice on the first day of rookie minicamp last month. SI’s Albert Breer reported Monday that Burks also labored through pre-draft private workouts, which was a red flag for certain teams that were considering selecting him. 

This week, Burks was limited in the first two open sessions of Tennessee’s OTAs.

“It differs every now and then, but I’m just taking it one day at a time and just playing ball,” Burks said Wednesday when asked about his conditioning level, according to The Tennessean.

Asked about the inhaler, Burks said he’ll keep that “in house” and deferred questions to Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who also neglected to address Burks’s use of the inhaler directly.

“We’re excited about Treylon,” Vrabel said in a press conference Wednesday. “We feel good about every guy we draft. That’s why we draft them. He’s gotten better each day he’s been here. … I just rely on the trainers and our medical staff to try to take care of these guys and communicate with me.”

Burks was a three-year starter at Arkansas before entering the NFL draft this spring. He broke out in a major way during the 2021 season on his way to earning first-team All-SEC honors, hauling in 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“I’m just getting adjusted to it,” Burks said Tuesday, per ESPN’s Turron Davenport. “Every player comes into situations differently. I’m just attacking it every day that I can. I’m just taking it one day at a time and everything else will take care of itself. Everybody is going to have setbacks. It’s just how you come back and attack it.”

