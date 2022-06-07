Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was not present for mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The wideout and the team have yet to agree on a new deal.

Metcalf is entering the last year of his current deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason if the two sides don’t reach an agreement on an extension. He’s currently rehabbing from a foot injury he played through in 2021.

In a February interview with Bleacher Report, he said he had surgery right after the season and said he kept the injury and surgery “under wraps.”

Both Metcalf and the Seahawks had a rough season after the squad finished last in the NFC West at 7–10. The 24-year-old played in all 17 games and tallied 967 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns but the year before, he had 1,303 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

He’s rehabbing his injury away from the team in Los Angeles, per Rapoport.

More NFL Coverage:

• Deebo Samuel Expected to Attend 49ers Mandatory Minicamp, per Report

• Los Angeles Chargers 2022 Fantasy Outlook

• Keenan Allen 2022 Fantasy Projections: Consistent Production