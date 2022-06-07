Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Deebo Samuel Expected to Attend 49ers Mandatory Minicamp, per Report
Deebo Samuel Expected to Attend 49ers Mandatory Minicamp, per Report

DK Metcalf Not at Seahawks Mandatory Minicamp, per Report

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was not present for mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The wideout and the team have yet to agree on a new deal. 

Metcalf is entering the last year of his current deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason if the two sides don’t reach an agreement on an extension. He’s currently rehabbing from a foot injury he played through in 2021.

In a February interview with Bleacher Report, he said he had surgery right after the season and said he kept the injury and surgery “under wraps.” 

Both Metcalf and the Seahawks had a rough season after the squad finished last in the NFC West at 7–10. The 24-year-old played in all 17 games and tallied 967 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns but the year before, he had 1,303 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

He’s rehabbing his injury away from the team in Los Angeles, per Rapoport.

More NFL Coverage:

Deebo Samuel Expected to Attend 49ers Mandatory Minicamp, per Report
Los Angeles Chargers 2022 Fantasy Outlook
Keenan Allen 2022 Fantasy Projections: Consistent Production

Breaking
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

YOU MAY LIKE

taylor swift
Extra Mustard

Taylor Swift Responds to Providence Using Her Song as Team Anthem

Swifties and Friars unite—you belong with each other.

By Nick Selbe
Former Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams (RB37) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Play
NFL

Rams’ McVay Announces Rookie RB Kyren Williams Has Broken Foot

The fifth-round pick has undergone surgery after sustaining the injury last week.

By Zach Koons
USC coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Play
College Football

Riley Says OU’s Move to SEC Wasn’t The Reason for Departure

The coach denied the narrative that he went to the Pac-12 to avoid competing in the SEC.

By Joseph Salvador
david fizdale
Play
NBA

Lakers Will Not Retain David Fizdale, Two Other Assistants, per Report

New head coach Darvin Ham is wasting no time altering his coaching staff.

By Nick Selbe
The USMNT will play Wales, England and Iran at the World Cup
Play
Soccer

Just How Difficult Is the USMNT’s World Cup Group?

Wales, England and Iran are the three opponents, and while it seems manageable on paper, it also arguably makes for the most difficult quartet in the competition.

By Avi Creditor
Fans watch the opening game from outfield seating of an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game.
College

‘It’s Come So Far’: Arizona State and The Rich History of the WCWS

While it’s the 40th anniversary of the official college softball tournament, it’s also the 50th anniversary of a Sun Devils team that won the WCWS in the weeks right before Title IX.

By Emma Baccellieri
Russian figure skate Kamila Valieva performs during the free skate portion of the women’s event at the 2022 Olympics.
Olympics

Figure Skating Minimum Age Raised to 17 Before 2026 Olympics

The International Skating Union voted 110–16 in favor of the measure.

By Associated Press
tiger woods (2)
Play
Golf

Golf Twitter Reacts to Tiger Woods’s Decision on U.S. Open

Woods will take time away from competing and instead prepare for The Open Championship at St. Andrews in July.

By Nick Selbe