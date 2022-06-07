Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Panthers‘ Justine Lindsay Becomes NFL’s First Openly Transgender Cheerleader

Panthers cheerleader Justine Lindsay will become the NFL’s first openly transgender cheerleader during the 2022 season. 

Lindsay will be a member of the Topcats, Carolina’s cheerleading squad. Lindsay made the announcement on her Instagram account back in March, thanking her fellow dancers and Topcats alumni for their support.

Lindsay said she had reservations about sharing the post publicly, as she had not shared that she was transgender with anybody outside of her family.

“I was so scared,” Lindsay told Paige Skinner of BuzzFeed News. “There’s just some things you can’t post. … I just felt like when I posted it, ‘Whatever reaction I get from everyone, it does not matter.’ And then my phone started blowing up.”

Lindsay noted on her Topcats application that she was transgender. That did not factor into the team’s decision to offer her a spot, per the Topcats.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“My goal is to create a team of individuals that are absolute fire on the field but are incredible human beings in the locker room, good friends, good people, and at the end of the day, you have to walk through the door first to get to that spot,” Topcats director Chandalae Lanouette said, per Skinner.

Lindsay said that she was happy to share her story publicly to raise awareness and visibility for the transgender community. 

“This is big,” Lindsay said. “I think more people need to see this. It’s not because I want recognition. It’s just to shed light on what’s going on in the world.”

“I’m happy because I was able to break down that door and tell people, ‘Hey, we are not just sexual beings,’” Lindsay said. “We are actual human beings who want to better ourselves. I felt like, ‘Why not tell the world—hey listen, this is a great accomplishment.’”

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL football practice at the team’s training facility Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Faces Another New Civil Case, Count Up to 24

In a footnote in the lawsuit, the filing states “the incident with Deshaun Watson caused Plaintiff to quit massage therapy altogether.”

By Madeline Coleman
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs in for the touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Bengals.
NFL

Report: Deebo Samuel Expected to Attend 49ers Mandatory Minicamp

The decision comes after the All-Pro requested a trade in April.

By Zach Koons
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) on the floor after a collision in the second half during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
NBA

Draymond Green Is Where He Wants To Be: On Edge

By Chris Herring
Joe Burrow looking at the camera, gesturing with his hand
Play
Fantasy

Updated Dynasty Rankings: Rookies, Top 400, Superflex

Latest dynasty, rookie and superflex rankings ahead of the 2022 fantasy football season.

By Matt De Lima
Golfer Dustin Johnson plays a shot on the 13th tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament.
Golf

Dustin Johnson Forfeits Ryder Cup Eligibility With Move to LIV Golf

The former Masters and U.S. Open champion still plans to play in the majors moving forward.

By Zach Koons
Jun 6, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen (62) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with forward Logan O’Connor (25) and defenseman Devon Toews (7) during overtime in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Betting

Avalanche Oust Oilers, Remain Stanley Cup Betting Favorite

Awaiting winner of Rangers-Lightning in the East, Colorado is -213 at SI Sportsbook to win it all.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Texas players celebrate after defeating Oklahoma State during an NCAA softball Women’s College World Series game.
College

Texas Sweeps Double-Header vs. Oklahoma State, Advances to WCWS Finals

The Longhorns will now take on the top-ranked Sooners.

By Associated Press
Valentina Shevchenko celebrates her TKO victory and title defense against Lauren Murphy during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena.
MMA

Shevchenko Continues Career-Defining Stretch vs. Santos

A victory in Saturday’s co-main event would all but secure ‘Bullet’ a bout against the winner of the Julianna Peña–Amanda Nunes rematch.

By Justin Barrasso