Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams suffered a broken foot in practice last week, coach Sean McVay announced on Tuesday.

The former Notre Dame standout already underwent surgery to repair the damage and McVay said he is expecting the ballcarrier to be back during the early parts of training camp in July.

“He got surgery, everything went really well,” the Rams coach said during a press conference Tuesday. “And we expect him to be back at some point in the earlier parts of training camp. But he’s gonna attack the rehab the right way and it’s an unfortunate setback and he’s gonna attack his rehab the right way and be back sooner than later.”

Los Angeles selected the 21-year-old Williams in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Notre Dame with the No. 164 overall pick. He joined a running back room led by Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr., along with other ballcarriers trying to find a role within the team such as Xavier Jones, Jake Funk and Raymond Calais.

Williams spent three years in South Bend, earning the starting job in the backfield during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He was named second team All-ACC and ACC Rookie of the Year in his sophomore campaign after rushing for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Williams followed up that stout performance in 2021, when he broke the 1,000-yard barrier once more, in addition to racking up 359 receiving yards and 17 total scores.

