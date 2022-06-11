Skip to main content
Tom Brady Does Not Deny the Miami Rumors, Reiterates Tampa Commitment
Falcons QB Feleipe Franks Explains Training at Tight End

Felipe Franks is undoubtedly a quarterback at heart. But lately in the Falcons offseason training activities, the former Florida and Arkansas signal caller is testing the waters out at the tight end position.

Going forward, Atlanta sees the 6’7”, 227-pound Franks as a hybrid player in the Falcons’ offense. As for Franks, he is seeking to become an asset to the franchise.

“I’m about whatever I can do to help,” Franks said, per 247Sports. “It’s about being able to do more things, at the tight end and quarterback and on special teams.”

Franks played three seasons at Florida from 2017 to ’19 where he recorded 46 touchdowns, 38 coming through the air and eight on the ground. After suffering a season-ending ankle injury in ’19, Franks transferred to Arkansas for the ’20 season and threw for 2,107 yards and recorded 17 touchdowns and four interceptions.

During his three-year stint with the Gators, Falcons starting tight end Kyle Pitts was on the receiving end of his passes and touchdown receptions. Now, Franks is closely watching his former Gator teammate to be “available for whatever” the team needs of him.

“Me and Kyle [Pitts] have been good friends since college,” Franks said. “He’s been doing it at a high level for a while now and seeing how he works his hands and feet really helps.”

Franks went undrafted in the 2021 NFL draft. After an injury to quarterback A.J. McCarron last season, he competed for the Falcons No. 2 spot on the depth chart, which was initially under the control of Josh Rosen. 

