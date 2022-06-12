Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is unlikely to show up for his team’s minicamp Tuesday as he and the team remain far apart on extension negotiations, per the Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala. There has been progress on negotiations, but McLaurin has opted to return to Florida where he will do his own training.

Minicamp is mandatory, but it is up to individual teams if players will be fined for skipping camp. The most McLaurin could be fined is $15,980 for the first day missed, $31,961 for the second and $47,936 for the third, per Jhabvala. In total, his fine could be $95,877 if he were to miss all three days.

McLaurin is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason if both sides don’t agree on a long-term deal and will earn $2.79 million in 2022 under his rookie contract. The 26-year-old is a star for Washington and is coming off his second 1,000-yard receiving season in a row.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

He caught 77 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in his 17 starts in 2021. Since getting drafted in the third round of the 2019 draft out of Ohio State, McLaurin has yet to miss a game. He’s been a constant for the Commanders and is looking to cash in sooner rather than later.

Washington finished last season 7–10 and missed the postseason.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Washington Football